NFL Trade Rumors: Commanders Could Deal Terry McLaurin To Dolphins For Tyreek Hill

A possible trade between Tyreek Hill and Terry McLaurin could shake up NFL depth charts and fantasy football ADP in 2025—here’s what it means for both teams and fantasy managers.

Shawn Childs

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after a play with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after a play with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Hey Commanders, are we coming off our best season in over 30 years? Yes. Congratulations, I love your new quarterback, and his chemistry with Terry McLaurin was fantastic last season. I look forward to seeing another postseason run in 2025. Well, unfortunately, our best wide receiver has one year left on his contract, and we are at an impasse in early August.

The Terry McLaurin Holdout

In the cash-rich NFL, front offices make poor decisions with contracts each year. They overpay for underperforming players, yet become penny pinchers when a key player seeks fair compensation. The NFL season is one month away, and Washington is taking a stance that McLaurin isn’t worth his asking price despite not missing a game in four seasons. He is sitting on a streak of five consecutive years with over 1,000 yards receiving, with Moe, Larry, and Curly playing quarterback from 2019 to 2023.

The Commanders' best option from a front office perspective appears to be to acquire Tyreek Hill at age 31, coming off a down season (81/959/6). Miami owes him $10 million for this season, on top of the $15 million he received as a signing bonus. Next season, the Dolphins would be on the hook for another $29.9 million if he played for them.

A Terry McLaurin-Tyreek Hill Trade?

Based on past resume and potential ceiling, a Hill for McLaurin trade would be a win for Washington. In essence, their ADPs could almost flip in the blink of an eye. The Commanders threw the ball 525 times last season, with their wideouts catching 220 of their 315 targets for 2,600 yards and 20 scores. 

Tyreek Hil
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In comparison, Miami played six games without Tua Tagovailoa last season, leading to a much weaker passing opportunity (4,036 yards and 22 touchdowns) than expected. They attempted 591 passes, which was more than 2023 (561), but the Dolphins' wide receivers led the NFL in receiving yards (257/3,620/23 on 372 targets) that season, thanks to an explosive season by Hill (119/1,799/13).

Based on current ADPs in the high-stakes market, McLaurin is the 22nd-ranked wide receiver while Hill is the 13th wideout selected. Over the past six weeks, the fantasy market favors Miami’s top receiving option, which should be expected based on his career path. On the flip side, McLaurin could have the most targets for his career.

I’m an NFL chemistry guy, and flipping wide receivers within systems via a trade in-season or preseason doesn’t seem to pay off at a high rate. I’d rather see McLaurin get paid and stay with Washington, but I’m not writing the checks. Should these two teams flip wide receivers?

