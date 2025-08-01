NFL Trade Watch: Top Terry McLaurin Landing Spots
Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been unhappy with his contract situation this offseason and has reportedly requested a trade. McLaurin is turning 30 in September and is coming off a career season in which he caught 86 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. It makes sense why McLaurin would want to capitalize on that big year, and it also makes sense why the Commanders wouldn't want to make a big-money, long-term commitment. The two sides are dug in and may have to part ways.
These are the top potential landing spots for Scary Terry.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the worst WR rooms in the NFL. They traded away Davante Adams last season, and their starters this year are projected to be Jakobi Meyers, Dont'e Thornton Jr, and possibly Tre Tucker. If McLaurin becomes available, at the very least, the Raiders need to make a phone call. He'd also be a great fit as the playmaker opposite of Meyers.
Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey established himself as a viable weapon out of the slot last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, but they could still use a true top weapon on the outside. They have are hoping that Tre Harris could develop into their outside threat, but that's far from a lock. Adding McLaurin would be a massive upgrade to their wide receiver depth chart and accelerate their climb to being legitimate Super Bowl contenders in the AFC.
New England Patriots
The Pats are a team that has added weapons for their young quarterback, Drake Maye, but still lack a true WR1. Stefon Diggs will turn 32 this season and is coming of a torn ACL. He has also seen a decline in production since his days as an elite option. Other than him, they have a bunch of young guys that they are hoping pan out. Guys like Pop Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Javon Baker are young and talented, but far from established. McLaurin would give Maye a true No. 1 option.
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a whole room full of young but unproven quarterbacks. It would help their development out immensely if they had a true WR1 to throw to. Jerry Jeudy is a good enough top option for a rebuilding team, but he'd be a great WR2 opposite McLaurin. Cleveland is a tough team to judge, because it seems like even they don't know where the franchise after being knee-capped by that disastrous Deshaun Watson trade and the contract that follows, but if they think they can compete for the playoffs with one of their young QBs in the next few seasons, it would make sense to pick up a star wideout.