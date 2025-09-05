The Perfect Week 1 FanDuel DFS Lineup Featuring Puka Nacua And Jaylen Warren
To all my DFS players, welcome back to the NFL season. This week I am looking at plenty of opportunity, and even more dollar signs. There is a plentiful mix of top-end talent and high-value sleepers. I am seeing the board, as the kids say. I have done all the work so you don't have to, and I came up with this perfect Fanduel DFS Sunday Lineup.
PERFECT FANDUEL DFS SUNDAY LINEUP
QB - Daniel Jones ($6,900)
Laugh as you please, but Daniel Jones has a fantastic week one matchup. Jones has had his fair share of fantasy value in the past, and this may be his best offense that he has been a part of. The Dolphins are projected to be a bottom five defense in the NFL. Josh Downs has graded out as a top end receiver. Between Downs, Pittman, Tyler Warren, and Co, I think that Daniel Jones is going to eat on his legs as with his arm.
RB - Josh Jacobs ($7,800)
Among top NFL running backs this week, Josh Jacobs has the best value at $7,800. Jacobs had a 3TD game versus the Lions a year ago. As the Lions come in with a new look defensive staff, the Packers should get Josh Jacobs fully worked out in this shootout in Green Bay. Jacobs is basically a lock to score, the question will be if he can do it twice?
RB - Jaylen Warren ($5,500)
I am investing low at running back as I dislike most options. Bijan and Gibbs are too expensive, Bucky Irving matchups up poorly, Achane is hurt. Jaylen Warren projects to be used more than some may think. Kaleb Johnson is a third stringer and as Kenneth Gainwell will get work, Warren may see 50% + carries. He just needs to get us a touchdown in a game of inches and value is multiplied.
WR - Amon-Ra St Brown ($8,400)
There is not a Green Bay cornerback that scares me, especially now that Jaire Alexander is gone. Amon-Ra St Brown has caught 26 of 31 targets in his last four games versus Green Bay. In a shootout with a more pass heavy offensive coordinator, the hunger is going to meet an all-you-can-eat buffet for Amon-Ra St Brown.
WR - Puka Nacua ($8,100)
This can be viewed as bold to go up against Derek Stingley, but do not worry here at all. Puka Nacua graded as the top receiver in football last season, per PFF. He requires no separation, and Stafford will feed his dogs. This is another game that should not get away from either team. With a tough defensive front, I foresee expanded touchdown opportunity for Puka Nacua on top of massive target share on double digits. High ceiling equals multiplied success.
WR - Drake London $7,000
This price is criminal, and I am the bank robber. Drake London must be over $8,000 in salary. He is going to be among the highest targeted receivers in football. As for the matchup, London went for 12 catches and 154 yards last year, with Kirk Cousins in a game. Zac Robinson vs Todd Bowles will be a battle, but the secondary does not often win it. Expect high target share for London in a passing game script.
TE - George Kittle ($6,500)
The valedictorian of Tight End University is criminally priced, like Drake London. Kittle has proven that he may command 8-12 targets in a game with big YAC ability. I will take this price. Kittle had three touchdowns against Seattle last year, and San Francisco has too many weapons to let Kittle get shut down in a defensive focus. Ideally, San Francisco is chasing a shootout, which is very possible in my opinion. Both teams have explosive players to break open the game.
FLEX - Josh Downs ($5,200)
Josh Downs is among the most underrated players in all of football. He has quietly come into the NFL and become a top tier wide receiver. 2025 may just be a breakout for the slot-god. To further sell this stock, Daniel Jones has the lowest yards per target in the NFL last year — just ask Wan'Dale Robinson. The Dolphins are also fielding a rookie day three cornerback against him.
DEF - Steelers ($4,600)
This game has the lowest implied total of the week, projecting defensive stardom. The Jets want to run, and should struggle against this Pittsburgh front. In turn, that will force Justin Fields to pass and likely struggle versus Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey. Turnovers and sacks.