Why the Philadelphia Eagles Are the Best Landing Spot for RB Nicholas Singleton

Nicholas Singleton has been one of the most explosive backs in college football during his career with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Known for his breakaway speed, decisive one-cut ability, and improving impact in the passing game, Singleton has consistently shown he can be both a workhorse and a home-run threat.

His combination of size and acceleration makes him a dangerous weapon whenever he finds daylight.

Heading into the NFL Draft process, Singleton is widely projected to be a Day 2 or Day 3 selection, largely due to positional value and the depth at running back in recent classes.

Still, his upside and scheme versatility make him an intriguing option for teams looking to add explosive playmaking without spending a first-round pick.

Nicholas Singleton’s College Performance

Nicholas Singleton put together an impressive and productive career with the Penn State Nittany Lions, finishing with 3,461 rushing yards and 45 rushing touchdowns on 622 carries. He made an immediate impact as a freshman with over 1,000 yards and averaged an explosive 6.8 yards per carry, showing big-play ability early in his career.



Even during seasons where his yards per carry dipped, Singleton remained a consistent scoring threat, highlighted by a 13-touchdown performance in 2025.

Beyond his rushing production, he developed into a reliable receiving option out of the backfield, totaling 102 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

His combination of steady touchdown production, multiple 1,000-yard seasons, and growth in the passing game underscores his versatility and durability as a featured back at the collegiate level.

Why Nicholas Singleton Is the Perfect Fit for Philadelphia

The ideal landing spot for Singleton would be the Philadelphia Eagles. Behind one of the league’s premier offensive lines and within a run-heavy, RPO-based system, Singleton’s downhill burst and ability to thrive in zone concepts would be maximized.

Playing alongside dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts would force defenses to account for the quarterback run, creating lighter boxes and wider rushing lanes.



In Philadelphia’s offense, Singleton could develop into a dynamic rotational back early in his career with the potential to grow into a major contributor in one of the NFL’s most efficient rushing attacks.

Fantasy Football Impact

If Nicholas Singleton were drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, his fantasy football impact would largely depend on workload, but the upside would be intriguing.



Philadelphia consistently fields one of the league’s top offensive lines and operates a run-heavy scheme built around zone reads and RPO concepts. That system naturally creates rushing lanes, especially with defenses forced to account for quarterback Jalen Hurts as a running threat.

Singleton’s one-cut explosiveness and breakaway speed would fit perfectly, giving him big-play potential even on limited touches.

In redraft leagues, Singleton would likely begin as a flex or bench stash option if he enters a committee backfield. However, his touchdown upside in a high-scoring offense would make him especially valuable in standard formats.



In dynasty leagues, he’d be far more appealing, potentially a strong mid-round rookie pick because of his long-term upside in an efficient rushing attack. If he were to earn goal-line work or carve out a receiving role, he could quickly develop into a weekly RB2 with spike-week RB1 potential.

