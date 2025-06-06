Fantasy Sports

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine joins the Dolphins after a career-best nine-touchdown season, but limited volume makes him a low-priority fantasy option.

Shawn Childs

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine delivered a career-high nine touchdowns in 2024 despite limited volume, thriving as a red zone target for the Titans. Now with the Miami Dolphins, he’ll look to carve out a similar niche, but his role in a crowded Dolphins offense limits his fantasy upside.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, MIA

In 2022, Westbrook-Ikhine worked as the Titans’ WR2 in most weeks. Unfortunately, his output (25/397/3 on 50 targets) failed to match his previous success (38/476/4) despite more time on the field. He only had one game (5/119/2) of value all year. Tennessee looked his way four times or fewer in 14 of his 17 contests.

Westbrook-Ikhine caught 28 of his 45 targets for 370 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. He scored double-digit fantasy points in three games (3/25/1, 5/51/1, and 1/33/1).

Tennessee gave Westbrook-Ikhine the most targets (60) of his career in 2024, leading to career highs in receiving yards (497) and touchdowns (9) with a minimal gain in catches (32). After no chances over his first four starts, he helped his fantasy floor by scoring in seven of his next eight matchups (8 total TDs). His best value came in Week 11 (2/117/1) and Week 13 (3/61/2). 

Westbrook-Ikhine finished last season with weakness in his catch rate (53.3). He had three catches or fewer in 11 of his final 13 games while having over six targets twice (7 and 8). 

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Football Outlook

His size (6’2” and 210 lbs.) should help Miami finish drives with passing touchdowns in the red zone. Last year, Westbrook-Ikhine scored six of his nine touchdown passes inside the 20-yard line. He won't command any fantasy draft interest as the fifth option in the Dolphins’ passing attack.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

