Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine delivered a career-high nine touchdowns in 2024 despite limited volume, thriving as a red zone target for the Titans. Now with the Miami Dolphins, he’ll look to carve out a similar niche, but his role in a crowded Dolphins offense limits his fantasy upside.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, MIA
In 2022, Westbrook-Ikhine worked as the Titans’ WR2 in most weeks. Unfortunately, his output (25/397/3 on 50 targets) failed to match his previous success (38/476/4) despite more time on the field. He only had one game (5/119/2) of value all year. Tennessee looked his way four times or fewer in 14 of his 17 contests.
Westbrook-Ikhine caught 28 of his 45 targets for 370 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. He scored double-digit fantasy points in three games (3/25/1, 5/51/1, and 1/33/1).
Tennessee gave Westbrook-Ikhine the most targets (60) of his career in 2024, leading to career highs in receiving yards (497) and touchdowns (9) with a minimal gain in catches (32). After no chances over his first four starts, he helped his fantasy floor by scoring in seven of his next eight matchups (8 total TDs). His best value came in Week 11 (2/117/1) and Week 13 (3/61/2).
Westbrook-Ikhine finished last season with weakness in his catch rate (53.3). He had three catches or fewer in 11 of his final 13 games while having over six targets twice (7 and 8).
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Football Outlook
His size (6’2” and 210 lbs.) should help Miami finish drives with passing touchdowns in the red zone. Last year, Westbrook-Ikhine scored six of his nine touchdown passes inside the 20-yard line. He won't command any fantasy draft interest as the fifth option in the Dolphins’ passing attack.