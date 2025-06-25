Can Nico Collins Stay Healthy And Finish As A Top-10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver?
Nico Collins emerged as a true breakout star in 2023, finishing as the WR12 in PPR leagues despite missing time with a hamstring injury. With C.J. Stroud back under center and Houston’s offense trending upward, Collins enters 2025 with top-10 fantasy potential—if he can finally stay on the field for a full season.
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
In 2023, I whiffed on the outlook for Collins. He finished 12th in wide receiver scoring (260.40) in PPR formats while missing two games and playing only three snaps (1/13) on another matchup. When given a favorable matchup, Collins posted five winning outcomes (7/146/1, 7/168/2, 7/104/1, 9/191/1, and 9/195/1), with four of those results coming at home (17.98 FPPG for the season – 11.70 on the road). His catch rate (73.4) was elite, considering his yards per reception (16.2). He gained 20 yards or more on 25 plays.
Collins was off to a fast start over his first four games (6/117, 8/135/1, 4/86, and 12/151/1 on 43 targets) last season. He left Week 5 after nine snaps and success (2/78/1) due to a hamstring issue, resulting in five missed games.
When Collins returned from his injury, the Texans’ offense wasn’t in the same place. He played well in Week 12 (5/92/1), Week 13 (8/119), and the first round of the postseason (7/122/1), but his production wasn’t as explosive over his other six games (28/309/3 on 43 targets – 15.80 FPPG in PPR formats).
Nico Collins Fantasy Football Outlook
Over the past two years, Collins offered close to 300.00 fantasy points if he played 17 games. He’s missed 17 weeks over his four seasons with Houston. The fantasy market predicts that Collins will be a top 10 wide receiver this year. His progression and opportunity grade well, but I can’t dismiss his injury risk. Buy his floor (75/1,100/7), with the hope that Collins finishes the football marathon this season.