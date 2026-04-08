Odell Beckham Jr Rumored For A Return To His Former Team

Over the past few months, stories have come out that former star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr had blown through most of his NFL money and wanted to make a comeback, and that the NFL had renewed interest in him after his performance in a flag football game.

Do we believe any of these rumors? Of course not. Odds are, it's just Beckham's camp putting it out there to try to get him some traction around the league. Nevertheless, it's April 8, and talking about rumors is what we do this time of year.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager appeared on the Pat McAfee Show yesterday and spoke about Beckham returning to the New York Giants. From a football perspective, signing a diminished wide receiver with multiple ACL tears who hasn't been a significant contributor for the better half of a decade entering his age-34 season makes no sense. However, Schrager seems to believe that Beckham will end up back with the Giants for nostalgic and emotional reasons.

Odell Beckham Jr. homecoming to the Giants? 🤔@PSchrags joins the @PatMcAfeeShow to talk about the potential reunion 👀 pic.twitter.com/FxFLpSWIEl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 7, 2026

That seems to be a horrific way to run an NFL franchise, but that could be the reason the Giants have been one of the worst teams in the league dating back to when Beckham was still a productive player for them.

The narrative on Beckham used to be that he's a diva and a problem in the locker room off the field. That isn't what should concern teams interested in signing him. What should concern them is that he's not very good and hasn't been good in a very long time.

Fantasy Impact

There is no fantasy impact. A big Beckham comeback isn't going to be a thing. If he does sign with the Giants or any other team, he's unlikely to make the opening day 53-man roster. In the off chance he does make the Giants' Week 1 roster, we don't see a situation where he is anything more than the WR5 at best.

There is no reason to select Beckham in your fantasy drafts at any point in any format. Even in the very last round of your draft, you are better off grabbing a backup defense with a projected strong Week 2 matchup.

Beckham is no longer a productive football player, but a big name that brings back nostalgia. If you want to remember Beckham, go shave the side of your head and dye the top blonde. Just don't draft him on your fantasy team because it will be a wasted pick.

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