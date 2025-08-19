Ollie Gordon II, Tory Horton And 2 More Final-Round Fantasy Football Dart Throws
When you get the final round of your fantasy draft, you have to just take that guy you have a gut feeling about. The player you believe has the upside to be a breakout star, even if he's considered a long shot. These are the dart throws that you need to be drafting in the last round of your fantasy drafts.
QB Jalen Milroe, Seattle Seahawks
I wanted to go with one player at each position, and there was only one quarterback who stood out to me. Milroe is an elite athlete with the rushing upside to be a potential QB1 if given the opportunity to get on the field. Let's not pretend like there is no chance that Sam Darnold ends up being an unmitigated disaster for the Seattle Seahawks. We have seen him be pretty terrible everywhere that he has played, other than Minnesota. If you are in a deep league or a Superflex league, Milroe as a QB you could set your sights on in the final round of your draft.
RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
Everything is falling into place for Gordon II to be a breakout star for the Miami Dolphins. We can't forget that he was the best running back in the country in 2023 and does not lack talent. The Dolphins clearly went into the offseason with the intent of bringing in a running back to take some between-the-tackles and goal-line work away from De'Von Achane. Alexander Mattison looked to be the favorite to earn that job, but he suffered a neck injury in Preseason Week 1 and is now out for the season after undergoing surgery.
Jaylen Wright is also in the mix; however, Gordon has badly outplayed him when given the opportunity. Now, Achane is nursing a lower-body soft-tissue injury. We think he'll be fine for Week 1; nevertheless, what if he's not? What if he re-aggravates the injury? Gordon II could be in for a huge workload right off the bat this season.
WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
Horton is going to be a breakout star in Seattle at some point this season. I am confident that he will surpass Cooper Kupp on the depth chart this season based on performance. Everything we've seen from Horton this offseason and preseason points to him being a stud in the NFL and a major part of the team's future plans. The future will be here sooner than you know it. By mid-season, he'll be the Seahawks' top outside wide receiver.
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers
Sanders is a tight end that I graded out as the TE2 in his rookie class of 2024 behind only Brock Bowers. He's a 22-year-old, 6'4, 252-pound freak athlete who flashed his potential last season. This year, he will be the unquestioned TE1 in an ascending offense. He has the talent and upside to be a breakout star in Carolina this season, and is worth a dart throw in your draft.