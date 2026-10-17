Omar Cooper, Xavier Worthy, And More Week 6 Boom-Or-Bust Fantasy Football Options

Every week we look at those players who we know could either win us a week or kill our lineup. You have to go with your gut with those guys because they are so unpredictable. It's always more about them than the matchup, so you have to make your call and live with it. These are our top Week 6 fantasy football boom-or-bust options.

QB Jameis Winston, New York Giants

It feels like we can just copy and paste Winston into this article each week. It's just who Winston is, but he's been a lot more boom than bust lately. Over the past two weeks, he has thrown for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns in both games, thriving in horrific weather in Week 5 with 326 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and 27 rushing yards.

However, we don't see that zero in the interception column too often, and that's where the bust side comes in. Winston is a gunslinger, which gives him a ton of upside, but it could also result in him destroying your week if those touchdowns and interceptions flip.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson is always a boom-or-bust kind of back, but he could be even more volatile this week. He was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain early in the week and was a potential candidate for injured reserve.

Then he practiced every day and is trending toward playing in Week 6. If that doesn't make any sense to you, don't feel bad; it doesn't make any sense to us either.

On top of his usual uncertain usage, this week he could be more limited due to his ankle injury. However, his usage has been up this season, and it was more than usual last week before he exited with an injury.

He's been playing well, and the Patriots will want to utilize him if he's good to go. He will be a tough start-or-sit decision tomorrow.

WR Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

Cooper has caught one 30-yard pass in his career before landing on IR. He was a first-round pick in 2026, but was viewed by many as a potential NFL bust.

He returns from his ankle injury this week and should see an increased role with Adonai Mitchell ruled out and Kenyon Sadiq still hoping to clear the concussion protocol today. It does seem like Sadiq should play.

His athleticism, big-play potential, and opportunity make him a true boom candidate; however, he is also an unproven rookie in the Jets' offense. He is an intriguing desperation flex this week.

WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

We debated whether we wanted to put Cyrus Allen or Worthy here, because they both fit the bill. We decided to go with Worthy because there is a real chance that Allen doesn't end up being the second or third wide receiver. Worthy has a bit less bust in him this week.

Worthy has had those big boom games in the past, but they have been few and far between. When he has had his big days, they have come when Rashee Rice is sidelined.

Well, Rice isn't playing this week due to a hamstring injury. The combination of volume and big-play ability gives him a ton of upside this week. With that being said, we've been here before many times and have been disappointed most of those times.

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