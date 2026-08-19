One Sleeper From Every NFL Team (AFC Edition): ADP Risers Ja'Kobi Lane And Cyrus Allen Are Climbing Rankings

Fantasy football players are always searching for one thing: sleepers! Those are your league-winning players who you draft later but come loaded with fantasy value and production.



We are here to make sure you know all the key sleepers this season, as we give you a sleeper from every team in the NFL. This is our one sleeper from every team, AFC edition.



AFC East



TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots



Henry always produces but always goes overlooked. Last season he caught 60 of 87 targets for 768 yards and seven touchdowns from one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, and is still being drafted as the TE18 this season.



WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills



Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shakir was a massive disappointment last season, even as a low-ceiling PPR option. However, he comes as a much better value this year as a low-end WR5.



WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins



There were a ton of options to pick from in Miami, but Bell is a true potential league-winner. You may have to stash the rookie for a bit as he recovers from his torn ACL, but he's already cleared to practice and has the talent to take over as their WR1 this season.



RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets



The Jets' coaches have insisted they want to use multiple running backs, and Breece Hall is already sidelined with a groin injury. At 6'1 235 pounds, Allen can have a significant role in New York, especially on the goal line.



AFC North



TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers



This is a team without many high-end fantasy options, but a ton of middling fantasy guys at every position. With Jonnu Smith gone, Freiermuth could emerge as a reliable tight end option in this passing attack this season. A low-end TE1 finish isn't out of the realm of possibilities for him.



WR Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens



Lane has been the talk of Ravens' training camp, and one of the most talked-about players in any training camp. He's looked incredible in camp and looked great in Preseason Week 1. With each passing day, he becomes more intriguing.



TE Erick All Jr, Cincinnati Bengals



All was a popular sleeper last season but missed the entire year due to injury. You don't want to forget about him. He could easily supplant the very replaceable Mike Gesicki as the top tight end in one of the most prolific passing offenses in the league.



WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns



Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) works through drills during the second day of training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Concepcion isn't a sleeper in the sense that not many fantasy owners know about him, but he's being drafted far lower than he should be as the WR50. He is a deserving first-round pick and will be the WR1 in Cleveland this season.



AFC South



TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars



We went with Strange over Chris Rodrigues because Strange has a real opportunity to be a difference-maker in 2026. He's probably not going to be a high-end TE1 given the talent at the position this season; however, he could be a reliable TE1 and a weekly starter.



WR Tank Dell, Houston Texans



Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have seen Dell be an explosive talent with massive weekly upside. Granted, there is a chance his knee will never be the same, and he's a complete afterthought, but if he's back anywhere close to where he was, he is a great pick at the end of drafts.



QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts



It seems like people have forgotten that Jones was in the MVP conversation in the first half of last season. Assuming health, he'll have Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Tyler Warren, and Jonathan Taylor at his disposal this season. If he is still mobile, he has QB1 upside.

RB Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans



Singleton is a rookie rusher that not many are talking about. While we don't expect him to give you much of anything early in the season, his role should grow later in the season, and he could even take over that starting job if the Titans fall out of the playoff race. He's the future in Tennessee.



AFC West



RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos



Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) during training camp at Broncos Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The popular pick here is Pat Bryant; nevertheless, we are going with Coleman. He is the true handcuff to JK Dobbins, who has literally gotten hurt in every single season of his career and has missed more games than he has played.



RB Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers



We don't expect Mitchell to see much volume, but he can do a lot with a little. He's one of the most electrifying backs in the league and will be a boom-or-bust flex option and a great pick in Bestball.



WR Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs



By all accounts, the rookie has been Patrick Mahomes' favorite target in camp, and he's been a nightmare for defensive backs to try to cover. That alone makes him a player worth watching.



WR Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders



Nailor was the Raiders' big offseason acquisition to help fix their woefully bad WR corps. Granted, it was an underwhelming move, but he still has a shot to be their WR1, and you can draft him in the last round of most fantasy drafts.

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