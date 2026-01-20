Overused Running Backs Poised For Steep Decline in 2026 Featuring Derrick Henry & CMC

No matter how great a season a running back might have, we cannot assume that it will carry over to the next season. When a running back gets too many touches, whether it be all in one year or over the course of a career, he eventually falls off a cliff. These are the running backs who will faceplant in 2026 due to being overused.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

This is the most obvious one. McCaffrey already has a lengthy injury history, and it was shocking that he survived this season. By the time training camp opens in 2026, CMC will be 30 years old and coming off a season in which he totaled a ridiculous 450 touches. His efficiency already taken a dip this season. His 3.9 yards per carry were his fewest since his rookie year in 2017, excluding 2020 when he played in just three games. We will be staying away from him next season.

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If one of these running backs is going to prove us wrong, our money is on it being Henry. He does not seem to play by the rules of normal humans. However, everyone breaks down eventually. Henry is now 32 years old and is coming off another 300-plus yard season. In his career, he has now carried the ball 2,860 total times in the regular season and postseason. At some point, it has to catch up with him.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor completed just the second full season of his career in 2025. He's dealt with injuries in every other season of his career. He touched the ball 369 times this season after handling 321 touches the year prior. While he will still be just 27 years old for the entirety of the 2026 fantasy football season, we wouldn't be surprised to see the wear and tear take a toll on Taylor, who has already dealt with numerous injuries in the past.

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff-arms Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-18. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacobs has been a bell-cow back for years, and we saw him wear down this season. Handling such a hefty workload while playing through ankle and knee injuries has already started slowing him down. He'll be turning 28 in less than a month, and he saw his yards per carry drop from 4.4 yards per carry to 4.0 yards per carry this season. This could be the beginning of a consistent decline for Jacobs.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley saw a massive decline in both production and efficiency this season after handling a huge workload in 2025. His yards per carry dropped from 5.8 to 4.1 this season. On just 65 fewer carries, he rushed for 865 fewer yards and six fewer touchdowns. He'll be 29 next season and coming off another 300-plus touch season. It's unlikely he ever returns to his 2024 form or even tops his 2025 efficiency.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: