Packers 2025 Wide Receiver Depth Chart: Matthew Golden Leads, Jayden Reed Follows
The Green Bay Packers have among the youngest and deepest wide receiver rooms in the NFL. To understand their depth chart has really been an impossible feat in the last couple years. Is it Jayden Reed? Romeo Doubs? Christian Watson? We have not known, and target share has shifted in that time. As for this season, it appears that Matthew Golden will become their first true WR1 in years and so, it will provide structure to this depth chart.
The Starters
I have emphasized over and over that Matthew Golden is the true WR1 on this team. Though Jayden Reed plays more slot and thus a different route tree, he will not be the most impactful receiver in this offense. That will be Matthew Golden, and so he is the WR1.
Jayden Reed will be the WR2 and co-starter on this offense. Playing the slot, he and Love have connected very well in their time together. Reed may have not eclipsed 1,000 Yards, but he has 1,650 Yards in the last two seasons. This comes on 114 receptions and 14 total touchdowns.
To round out the starting group, it will definitely be Romeo Doubs. Jordan Love "loves" Doubs and it has been seen clear as day. Doubs yards may sit below Reed, but he has grabbed 12 touchdowns of his own in the last two seasons.
Your Starters: Matthew Golden (24% Target Share), Jayden Reed (21% Target Share), Romeo Doubs (19% Target Share)
The Backups
This wide receiver room goes deep and so even these backups may have deep, PPR value.
Savion Williams is another investment at wide receiver by the Packers. Unfortunately for him, the rookie has been dealing with many injuries during camp. The team still likes him though and I project his role to come into form as it should. He may be the current third-stringer, but I would not expect Malik Heath and Mecole Hardman to command the spot over him for too long.
The most targeted receiver in 2024 was Dontayvion Wicks. They found success, and so I expect he will still carve out a respectable role in this offense, despite being dropped down the depth chart. Wicks is listed as a starter for now, but expect Golden to rise soon enough.
As far as the next pass-catching option, I do not think anyone has relevance. Likely, Malik Heath will get in the game for a few snaps each week, but I doubt it to be anything notable. The team rosters Mecole Hardman, but he shall remain a trick-play and return specialist. Will Sheppard, Cornelius Johnson, Julian Hicks? They are just fighting to make the 53-man roster.