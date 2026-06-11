Andy Reid Delivers Injury Update, Training Camp Status for QB Patrick Mahomes and Rookie CB Mansoor Delane

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed their organized team activities and mandatory minicamp for the 2026 offseason.

To cap off the final official on-field activity until training camp this summer, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media and delivered his most detailed update yet regarding the rehab timeline of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Reid began with a compliment for how Mahomes has handled his recovery-focused year so far.

"I love what he did this offseason, the way he attacked the rehab," Reid said. "He's on course to take these next few days and get ready for camp."

What does Mahomes need to accomplish to be ready to take the next step in his progress ahead of training camp in St. Joseph, Mo.?

"Just continued rehab with it up to training camp," Reid said. "Keep working his legs and the strength in his legs, and then [...] the healing process has to keep taking place, but he gets periodic checks on that too. He's been working close with Julie [Frymyer, assistant athletic trainer] and the rehab part of it, and then he comes out and practices. He does rehab before practice, comes to practice, and then he goes after practice, so he's staying on top of all that."

With Mahomes' already-impressive recovery timeline, is Reid able to project when Mahomes might be ready for a full return to the field?

"You just kind of take it day by day," Reid said. "It looks like he's going to be able to do some things during camp; he did it out here, so I would presume in 40 days he'll be even better than that. So, we'll just see where it goes. You go through peaks and valleys in this thing, on rehabs, where you might plateau for a little bit and then you don't ever know where those are going to take place, but so far it's been a pretty steady climb up the hill there."

Thursday also brought the arrival of the team's end-of-minicamp "run test" to assess players' conditioning before the upcoming offseason layoff. Reid noted that Mahomes was not asked to run full speed in mid-June.

"No, we didn't have him do the run test today," Reid said with a slight chuckle. "But he probably could've done it and made it, I'm sure, with will, but we'll wait until he gets back here to do it."

Injury update on rookie CB Mansoor Delane

The Chiefs' first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft did not participate in mandatory minicamp practices, as No. 6 overall pick Mansoor Delane was sidelined for a previously unknown reason. On Thursday, Reid clarified Delane's status.

"Delane hurt his shoulder, and so we kept him out of practice for that reason," Reid said. "He should be ready for [training camp]."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.