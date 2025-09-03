Why Patriots QB Drake Maye Is A Sneaky Start Option in Fantasy Football for Week 1
Week 1 is here, and that means it’s time for fantasy football managers to make their start-and-sit decisions. One sneaky option this week, based on matchups, is New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. He has plenty working in his favor this Sunday.
The Patriots host the Las Vegas Raiders, and New England enters the season under a new regime led by head coach Mike Vrabel, with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels returning to his professional roots. Ironically, the last NFL team McDaniels coached was the Raiders (2022–2023), so you can bet there’s some added motivation for him to light up Las Vegas, using Maye as the catalyst.
Last season, the Raiders allowed the eighth-most total fantasy points to quarterbacks (301.96), averaging 17.8 points per game against. Add in Maye’s ability to pick up yardage on the ground, and he could be looking at a 20-point opening week.
Veteran wide out Stefon Diggs Adds to Maye's Target Options
Maye now has a new primary target in Stefon Diggs, who joins the Patriots after a season with the Houston Texans. Although Diggs played only eight games in 2024 due to injury, his previous four seasons in Buffalo were all Pro Bowl campaigns.
Maye will also look to build on his chemistry with Demario Douglas, who enjoyed a strong second season in 2024, improving across the board from his rookie year. Douglas had a 75.9% catch rate last season, up from 62.0% in 2023. Even more encouraging for this duo, Douglas scored his first career touchdown in the same week Maye became the Patriots’ starter last season (Week 6).
Tight end Hunter Henry is another reliable option in Maye’s arsenal. Henry is coming off a career-high in 2024 with 66 receptions and 674 receiving yards. In the first five weeks of last season, before Maye took over, Henry averaged 3.2 receptions and 36 yards per game. From Week 6 onward, those numbers jumped to 4.5 receptions and 44.9 yards per game. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson should help the offense as a whole, along with first-year wideout Kyle Williams, giving Maye a viable set of weapons.
Heading into this week, Maye’s average draft position among quarterbacks was 16, but that number has already climbed to 13. According to FantasyPros.com, he enters Week 1 as the 11th-ranked fantasy quarterback, projected for 17.7 points.
Last season as a starter, Maye averaged 37.2 rushing yards per game. With more weapons and a creative coordinator now at his disposal, the second-year signal-caller looks to start strong in Week 1, especially with a West Coast team traveling east, a scenario that often benefits the home side.