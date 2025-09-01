Pittsburgh Steelers, Jaylen Warren Agree To Two-Year Contract Extension
Jaylen Warren will remain in Steel City through 2027.
Despite the fact that the Steelers drafted Kaleb Johnson out of the University of Iowa in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they still trust Warren in the backfield. Today, Pittsburgh and Warren agreed to a two-year contract extension, signaling their trust in the pass-catching running back.
Warren’s agent, David Canter, confirmed the news of the extension, which locks Warren up beyond the final season of his rookie deal. Warren is set to earn just over $5.3 million in 2025 before the new contract kicks in. After spending his first three seasons working behind Najee Harris, Warren has climbed to the top of the depth chart entering 2025.
Jaylen Warren 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook And Ranking
Pittsburgh took a chance by signing Warren as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Warren showed growth in his play in his final year at Oklahoma State (256/1,216/11 with 25 catches for 225 yards).
The Steelers eased Warren in slowly as a rookie, giving him just 17 touches for 77 yards and seven receptions over his first four games. He flashed in a blowout loss to Buffalo with 63 yards and four catches, then topped 75 scrimmage yards in Weeks 8 and 10 while continuing to earn work in the passing game. By season’s end, Warren’s role had grown—he logged 43 touches across the final four contests (35/173/1 on the ground plus eight grabs for 47 yards). Even so, he remained a clear No. 2 option, playing 29.4% of the snaps compared to Najee Harris’s 65.7%.
In 2023, Warren earned an active role in the passing game (61/370), but he gained only 6.1 yards per catch. His explosiveness shined in the run game (149/784/4 – 5.3 yards per carry). Warren gained more than 20 yards on six rushes. His best fantasy value came in Week 11 (9/129/1 with three catches for 13 yards). From Week 14 to Week 18, he had a floor of four catches over five matchups (4, 5, 5, 4, and 5). Pittsburgh had him on the field for 48.1% of their plays.
The Steelers gave Warren fewer touches (158) last season, while missing two games early in the year with a knee issue. He was worthless to the fantasy market over Pittsburgh’s first eight matchups (41/151 – 3.7 yards per rush with 12 catches for 67 yards). Warren scored between 10.00 and 16.50 fantasy points in six of his final nine games, with a high in touches (17) coming in Week 16. He only has six scores over 48 games.
Warren is currently the RB28 in our 2025 PPR Rankings, one spot ahead of Johnson.