Dillon Gabriel, Jaxson Dart and More Week 2 NFL Preseason Storylines to Watch
Week 2 of the NFL preseason will kick off Friday night. The weekend will include two primetime games Friday and then 13 games combined on Saturday and Sunday.
The second week of the preseason will also feature the NFL's first Monday night contest of the summer.
Similar to Week 1, there are plenty of storylines to be following for fantasy football managers.
The storylines from Week 1 haven't gone away, but I tried to provide a completely fresh list to cover as many teams as possible. Please check out my Week 1 storylines for even more in-depth coverage of potential things happening in Week 2.
But here are five things to keep an eye on this weekend that weren't on my Week 1 list.
Browns' Dillon Gabriel Receiving First Preseason Snaps
This is the closest overlap we have to an item from my Week 1 watch list. The Browns quarterback room, though, is a big enough story that's it's worth discussing at length again.
Injuries have been the dominating storyline with the Cleveland signal-callers. Gabriel didn't play in Week 1 of the preseason because of a hamstring injury. Instead, fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders received extended snaps and played very well last Thursday.
But Gabriel is back, and Sanders might be out because of an oblique strain he sustained Wednesday. Veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett is also still sidelined because of a hamstring issue.
So, Gabriel will have the opportunity to clearly move back ahead of Sanders in the quarterback competition. Sanders appeared to close the gap last week.
Joe Flacco remains at the top of Cleveland's quarterback depth chart. On the unofficial depth chart for Week 2, Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders followed at No. 2, 3 and 4, respectively.
Giants' Jaxson Dart Expected to be Playing Behind Russell Wilson Again
Sanders wasn't the only rookie quarterback who played well in Week 1 of the preseason. Dart completed 12 of 19 attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown versus the Buffalo Bills.
The Giants are expected to play the first-team offense with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson again to open Week 2 versus the New York Jets. But Dart should see significant playing time.
Any rep he receives could be key to the rookie eventually taking over for Wilson at some point during the 2025 campaign.
What Does RB TreVeyon Henderson Do for a Patriots Encore?
The rookie running back dazzled fans with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in his preseason debut. He also gained 18 yards on his only carry.
Can Henderson repeat that performance? Well, no, he's not likely to return another kickoff for a touchdown. But if he's able to put together another impressive outing, then Henderson will further close the gap between himself and veteran running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
The veteran has played well this summer too. The two could split opportunities in the Patriots backfield to begin the season.
Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson With Another Opportunity
The Pittsburgh rookie has been hyped as a fantasy sleeper for 2025. For good reason. The Steelers selected him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft after allowing veteran Najee Harris to leave in free agency.
Jaylen Warren, who has never been a featured back, is really the only serious competition Johnson received in training camp.
But Johnson struggled to get going in Week 1. Some of that was due to blocking, but he ran for only 20 yards on eight carries, averaging 2.5 yards per rush.
The Steelers probably need to see more from Johnson if he is going to see significant offensive snaps to open the season.
Rookie WR Matthew Golden & the Other Packers Wide Receivers
Green Bay's first-round rookie receiver arguably exceeded expectations in training camp. Eyes will be on him this weekend to see if he can do the same in a game setting.
The Packers receiver room could also be in flux.
"Fellow rookie WR Savion Williams (shoulder) did not play last week and could use a good showing," NFL.com's Eric Edholm wrote. "Mecole Hardman hasn’t looked great, and the final receiver spots appear up for grabs."
Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed remain Green Bay's top two projected receivers. But if Golden continues to progress, he could enter the conversation.
Mecole Hardman, Dontayvion Wicks and Savion Williams are other receivers who could potentially be fantasy relevant with the Packers this fall.