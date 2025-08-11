Jayden Reed, Rachaad White Headline NFL Preseason Week 1 Injury Report
One of the most difficult things for fantasy football managers to keep track of are injuries. The preseason can make injuries particularly hard to decipher.
A lot of NFL starters don't play in the preseason if they are dealing with minor ailments. But that doesn't mean managers should be overly concerned with the injury. In most cases, those starters would be playing if it were the regular season.
Big stars such as Justin Jefferson, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill didn't play in Week 1 because of minor issues. Others such as Malik Nabers, Chris Olave, Stefon Diggs, Ladd McConkey, Rashee Rice and Cam Skettebo didn't dress over the weekend because of injury concerns.
Fantasy managers should definitely find updates on those players before drafting them. But we didn't include them on our Week 1 preseason injury report because their issues are reportedly minor.
Let's go through the significant injuries that happened during Week 1 of the NFL preseason.
RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The fourth-year running back suffered a groin injury during the team's Week 1 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday that White is considered day-to-day.
The 26-year-old back is expected to be Tampa Bay's No. 2 back behind Bucky Irving. White posted 613 rushing yards with three touchdowns last season.
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Stevenson didn't practice Sunday and wasn't on the practice field Monday either, according to Patriots.com's Evan Lazar. The reason for Stevenson's absence is unclear.
The fourth-year back rushed for 801 yards and seven touchdowns last season. But he is facing new competition in the backfield this summer from second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson.
RB Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
The rookie running back suffered a lower leg injury in practice Thursday. He underwent an MRI, which revealed a bone bruise.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer downplayed the injury as nothing "too serious." It's worth monitoring, though, as Blue is trying to win snaps in Dallas' backfield as a first-year player.
WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Reed didn't play in Green Bay's preseason opener, which wasn't a big deal, but reporters spotted the wideout on the sideline during the game wearing a walking boot. Packers head coach Matt LeFleur said that the boot was unrelated to the toe injury that Reed has dealt with during training camp. LeFleur added that Reed will "hopefully" be back for Week 1 of the regular season.
With that comment and a new injury in mind, managers should be mildly concerned about counting on the Packers wideout to begin the season.
WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that Pierce suffered a groin injury at practice over the weekend. The good news is Fowler added that the injury isn't expected to be serious.
It's still worth monitoring, though, since Pierce is so reliant on his big-play ability. Pierce led the NFL with 22.3 yards per catch last season.
Alex Mattison, Rondale Moore & Other Injury Updates
These players are only relevant in very deep fantasy football leagues, but they are major injuries to know.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported running back Alexander Mattison underwent season-ending neck surgery Sunday. He won't play for the Miami Dolphins this season.
The Athletic's Alec Lewis reported wide receiver Rondale Moore has a "pretty significant" left knee injury. It doesn't sound like he will be ready to begin the regular season for the Minnesota Vikings.
The San Jose Mercury News' Cam Inman reported last week San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown landed on injured reserve with a foot issue. Furthermore, 49ers running back Ameer Abdullah left Week 1 of the preseason with a rib injury.
Injuries That Occurred Before Week 1 to Monitor
These injuries are not from Week 1 of the preseason, but fantasy managers should find updates on these players before their drafts.
QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams quarterback has been dealing with a back issue throughout training camp. But Stafford appears to be trending in the right direction.
Therams.com's Stu Jackson reported Stafford went through a workout Saturday without limitations. Head coach Sean McVay said that he was "looking forward" to Stafford continuing to progress at Monday's practice.
RB Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
The Texans running back has been sidelined because of a foot/ankle issue since July 26 and isn't expected to return soon. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Texans will re-evaluate the running back closer to the regular season.
Also at running back, Los Angeles Chargers' Najee Harris is still dealing with an eye injury he sustained during a fireworks accident on July 4.
WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco general manager John Lynch told reporters last week that he "doesn't think" Aiyuk will be ready to be cleared off the PUP list before the regular season begins. Aiyuk is recovering from an ACL tear he sustained in Week 7 last year.
Any player on the PUP list to begin the regular season will automatically miss at least the first four weeks of the season.
Also at receiver, Buccaneers' Chris Godwin appears to have a better chance to play in Week 1 than Aiyuk, but Godwin could also begin the regular season on the PUP list. Godwin is recovering from a season-ending ankle injury he suffered in Week 7 last year.