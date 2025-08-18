Preseason Week 2: Jaxon Dart Shines, MarShawn Llyod Goes Down, More Winners & Losers
Week 2 of the NFL Preseason is now behind us, and we have taken the time to evaluate what we saw. Some players stepped up and played great, while others hurt their stock. These are the preseason Week 2 winners and losers.
Preseason Week 2 Winners
QB Jaxon Dart, New York Giants
The Giants' first-round pick looked great in his first performance in front of a MetLife crowd, which was technically a Giants' home game and an away game for the New York Jets. Dart came out and went 14 of 16 for 137 yards and a touchdown through the air. He also added another TD on the ground. The rookie is putting the pressure on starter Russell Wilson to play well and win games early in the season, while also potentially landing Jameis Winston on the trade block.
QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Ben Johnson's offense looked tremendous, and Williams looked like a serviceable NFL quarterback for two drives. He didn't blow anyone away, but it was a step in the right direction. His final stat line was six of 10 for 107 yards and a touchdown. If he continues to build off of this outing, it could get his career back on track after a subpar rookie season.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Henderson has been unbelievable and is absolutely electric every time he steps on the field. In this game, he carried the ball four times for 20 yards at 5.0 yards per carry. No one has seen his stock soar this preseason more than Henderson. He's already establishing himself as a star in the NFL.
RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
We can all breathe a sigh of relief now that we have evidence that Jeanty is actually good. After rushing for negative yards in the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason opener, he rushed seven times for 33 yards and a TD. No one should have panicked over one preseason game, but some people did. This performance should relieve those concerns.
Preseason Week 2 Losers
QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
This situation is starting to look iffy. Stafford was supposed to work out this weekend in the pregame, but reportedly didn't feel well enough to throw the ball around. We are rapidly getting closer to the start of the season, and we are losing confidence that he will be ready for Week 1. His absence would damage fantasy stars like Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams.
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
Jets fans watching Fields trying to pass the ball have to feel like Bob Barker watching Happy Gilmore shank balls into the water hazard because "This Guy Sucks." He went one for five for five yards through the air. Things are going to get really ugly for the Jets' offense this season. We would advise you to avoid every single player on this team in fantasy football this season.
RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
Lloyd is a talented running back who would be in line to be a potential elite-level handcuff for Josh Jacobs if he could only stay healthy. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case. He once again got injured this weekend and is now in danger of missing the start of the season due to a hamstring injury. We also can't rule out him landing on the PUP list and missing the first month of the season. His ability to stay healthy is becoming a major concern.