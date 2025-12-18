Puka Nacua, Matthew Stafford And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For Rams Vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of Week 16 on Thursday Night Football. Thursday night’s matchup presents NFC West title implications for both sides, presenting a number of favorable PrizePicks plays for one of the top games of the week. This potential playoff preview will feature no shortage of storylines and offer plenty of drama late in the season. Here are five of the top PrizePicks plays for the opening game of the Week 16 slate.

Matthew Stafford Over 230.5 Passing Yards

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford has constructed one of the most compelling MVP campaigns of any candidate this season. Entering Week 16, the 17th-year signal-caller ranks second in the league in passing yards and leads all quarterbacks in passing touchdowns, but has thrown just five interceptions so far this season. Over his last four games, Stafford has thrown for 1,165 yards over just his last four games, averaging 291.3 yards through the air during that span. Matched up versus one of the tougher defenses in the league, Sean McVay will be forced to lean on his MVP candidate throughout Sunday’s game.

Kyren Williams Over 55.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kyren Williams has remained one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL throughout the season. While Los Angeles’ rushing attack has taken a back seat to Stafford and the passing game at times this season, a defensive battle against a division rival should present plenty of volume for Williams to eclipse his 55.5-yard PrizePicks mark on Thursday Night Football. Williams has rushed for 70 or more yards in four of his last five games, presenting an encouraging trend ahead of a crucial primetime showdown. The feature back and the league’s eighth-leading rusher projects to continue such a trend on Thursday.

Zach Charbonnet Over 35.5 Rushing Yards

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks have rolled out a committee backfield for much of the season, dividing the workload among the tandem of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. In Week 16, Charbonnet offers a far more favorable PrizePicks line than that of Walker, requiring just 36 yards on Thursday Night Football. Charbonnet will see plenty of volume in a defensive battle, having previously posted 30 or more yards on the ground in each of his last six games.

Colby Parkinson Over 4.0 Receptions

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams are dealing with a crucial injury ahead of their TNF clash, as Davante Adams comes into the week with a questionable designation following a hamstring injury. The All-Pro wideout played through a nagging hamstring issue in Week 15, but exited in the fourth quarter of the win over the Detroit Lions. Veteran tight end Colby Parkinson has stepped up mightily over recent weeks, emerging with five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. As Adams continues to deal with his hamstring issue, Parkinson projects to continue his trend of production, catching four passes in four of his last six games.

Puka Nacua Over 91.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Puka Nacua has remained dominant while splitting targets with Adams, entering Week 16 ranked second in the league among receptions and receiving yards. Over his last two games, Nacua has posted 348 receiving yards, the most among any player during that stretch, hauling in 16 of his 22 targets. With Adams potentially sidelined, or at the very least well under 100%, Nacua’s dominant span is likely to continue as the Rams’ undisputed premier threat offensively.

