Perfect Week 16 TNF FanDuel DFS Lineup: Consider Blake Corum in Very Windy Weather

We have an amazing game heading to Seattle for Week 16 Thursday Night Football. The (11-3) Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the (11-3) Seattle Seahawks and this game may very well decide the NFC West title. We are looking to attack this game from the DFS angle, set on providing you with the best lineup advice that is out there. Both teams have great depth to play to a win, and this is how it will break down.

Best MVP/Captain Picks

It is important of us to note that we have very bad weather in store for tonight's game. Especially in the first half, we may see winds well over 20 MPH. Combined with rain, we may see more run-heavy and conservative football.

Ownership will be split quite evenly across the top names of Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Kyren Williams, among others.

We want to chase touchdowns and volume. Williams has the best of them all on the ground. He has an over/under of just (55.5) Yards, and I would love to bet this over, although this is not a betting preview. I would happily put my money on Williams with well-over a 50% chance to score.

Corum is going to be more cheaply owned. He is working in a near 50-50% split with Williams, so you can save salary and maintain similar upside to Williams. Corum has (280) Yards on (30) Attempts over his last three games, adding (4) Total Touchdowns.

Charbonnet is the touchdown play in this Seahawks backfield. He has (8) Touchdowns to Walker's (4). He also has (37) Red Zone Rushes to Walker's (32).

Kyren Williams $15,600

Zach Charbonnet $12,300

Blake Corum $10,800

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford vs Sam Darnold

Stafford is on his MVP chase and he does not look to slow down. He is playing without Davante Adams tonight, which surely hurts his upside. Nonetheless, they will push the ball to Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, Colby Parksinson, and Davis Allen. They should cumulatively replace Adams not to 100%, but to a good percentage.

The Seahawks are 7th best versus Quarterbacks. When these two teams met in November, Stafford was held to (13.2) FanDuel Points on 18-28, 243 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, and 2 Interceptions. Stafford is more boom-or-bust than usual.

Darnold is working to great volume, averaging (240) Yards over his last seven games. When Darnold last played the Rams, he threw (0) Touchdowns and (4) Interceptions. The Rams are 15th versus Quarterbacks, but Darnold has proven to struggle mentally at times, so I would not want to play him tonight.

If you play a Quarterback, use Matthew Stafford with high upside, but high-than-usual risk added.

Best Running Back Picks

Kyren Williams is working to a 50-50% split with Blake Corum. However, this has been a calculated effort by the Rams to conserve Williams. This game matters as much as a playoff game, so they will not hold him back.

Blake Corum is averaging 9.3 yards per carry since Thanksgiving.



30 carries

280 yards

4 TDs



He's the first Rams RB to average > 8.0 YPC across a 3 game span (min. 25 carries) since Marshall Faulk. pic.twitter.com/9EhuKBYFXW — Underdog (@Underdog) December 18, 2025

However, Corum is averaging over (9) Yards per Attempt over his last three games. The effort is as good as anyone in the NFL. This counteracts any case of Williams gaining a 60-70% workload. I expect a 50-50% split to remain as it has proven very beneficial.

The Seahawks are 4th versus Running Backs. This duo went 20-for-101 and 1 Touchdown in their first meeting. It is a moderately difficult matchup.

Kenneth Walker works in a up-and-down split with Zach Charbonnet. For the most part, Walker wins about 55-45%. He does lose in the Red Zone where Charbonnet has a 2-to-1 Touchdown advantage.

The Rams are 1st versus Running Backs. This duo combined to go 27-for-104 and 1 Touchdown in their last meeting. You are better off chasing a Touchdown, which favors Charbonnet.

Best Running Back Picks

Kyren Williams $10,400

Zach Charbonnet $8,200

Blake Corum $7,200

Best Wide Receiver Picks

Nacua is operating without Adams tonight. When we adjust projected target shares, it brings Nacua to well-over 40%. He should exceed (100) Yards in this game and his usually sub-20% Red Zone Target Share now surges upwards of 30%.

The only Rams Wide Receiver to play will be Nacua. In of himself, he may be the WR1 overall this week. The Seahawks are 2nd versus Wide Receivers, but it may not matter against a dynamic Nacua. He went 7-for-75 on 8 Targets in their last meeting.

The only Wide Receiver with more volume than Nacua is Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He has a 47% Target Share, which is astonishing. To have over 30% is dominant, to have over 35% is elite, to have... 47% ... that is record-setting.

Most 100-yard receiving games since the start of last season:



12 — Jaxon Smith-Njigba

11 — Ja'Marr Chase



JSN is two such games away from the single-season record (12). pic.twitter.com/n6RrSTYR9H — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 18, 2025

The Rams are just 25th versus Wide Receivers. They will rely on pressuring Darnold to stop the offense. When Darnold gets it out, he should connect well with Smith-Njigba, projecting well-over (100) Yards. Smith-Njigba went 9-for-105 on 12 Targets in their first meeting.

Kupp recorded his fourth game of 7+ Targets in his last game versus the Colts. He maintains the WR2 role, snapping over 75% of snaps in most games. Kupp does only have a 14% Red Zone Target Share, so his upside remains very limited on volume.

Best Wide Receiver Picks

Puka Nacua $12,600

Jaxon Smith-Njigba $13,000

Best Tight End Picks

Colby Parkinson has earned himself a big role in this Rams offense. Can he keep it up?

The Colby Parkinson touchdown call was so bad it left the Rams coach speechless 💀 pic.twitter.com/oueJsMpwrM — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) December 16, 2025

Parkinson has (17) Targets over his last three games. This has brought him to (12) Receptions, (134) Yards, and (3) Touchdowns on (7) Red Zone Targets. His the trusted replacement to Adams, despite being a Tight End. Success is success, so there is no reason to stop working to Parkinson. The Seahawks are 26th versus the Tight End.

Davis Allen works to a small, but effective workload. Allen averages 1.9 Targets and 1.3 Receptions per Game, with 3 Total Touchdowns. For $1,600, he might be worth a shot. He very well could score without Adams threatening targets.

Terrence Ferguson is working to less volume than Allen. He is mispriced, in my opinion. Ferguson has (6) Targets over his last four games. He is snapping on-par with Allen over his last two games.

AJ Barner is working to a 13% Target Share. He has a 15% Red Zone Target Share, on top of (3) tush-push attempts. Barner is touchdown reliant. The Rams are 13th versus Tight Ends, but Barner did rip off 10-for-70 yards on 11 Targets in their first meeting. He is a risk/reward option, but likely worth it for $5,000.

Best Tight End Picks

Colby Parkinson $7,600

AJ Barner $5,000

Davis Allen $1,600

Best Sleeper Picks

Tutu Atwell $4,600

If we are playing a sleeper, we are shooting for big plays above all. Atwell averages (34.6) Yards per Reception on his limited sample size of (5) Receptions this season. Atwell averages (14.8) Yards per Reception over his career.

Atwell returned last week for his first game since Week 7. Xavier Smith offers explosive ability, but he dropped down from 20-30% of snaps to 4% in Week 15. Atwell only played 6%, but he should trend higher as Adams is out and Atwell is a veteran in this offense.

The Seahawks work heavily to their common items. They have no sleepers worth playing, in our estimation.

Defense/Special Teams

Here is how each teams ranks in key metrics:

LA Rams Seattle Seahawks Total Offense 4th 9th Total Defense 14th 4th Sacks per Game (D) 9th 4th Sacks Allowed per Game (O) 3rd 2nd Takeaways per Game (D) 6th 5th Giveaways per Game (O) 6th 31st

Both teams are elite across the board. The only weakness is Seattle high turnover-rate. Darnold threw (4) Interceptions against the Rams last time out, so any upside to chase might lie with the Rams defense. The Rams are high-upside, but only to be played if you want to save salary and use them at ($6,400)

Kicker: Harrison Mevis vs Jason Myers

Mevis is 5/5 in his short stint with the Rams. This stint does go over four games, averaging (1.25) Attempts Game — a low rate. The Rams only average (1.6) Attempts per Game.

Myers is the K1 in Fantasy Football. He is 37-for-42, but with (9) makes from 50+ and (11) makes from 40-49 yards.

Seattle will have 20-40 MPH winds tonight, so any kicker is unplayable. Weather should calm down a bit for the 2nd half, but still not great with rain.

