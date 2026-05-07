QB Controversy For the Jets? Here's Why Cade Klubnik and Not Geno Smith Would be Better for Fantasy
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Cade Klubnik enters the NFL as an intriguing developmental quarterback with dual-threat ability and a potential path to playing time in New York. If Geno Smith struggles early or fails to lock down the starting job, Klubnik could quickly emerge as a fantasy-relevant stash in deeper and SuperFlex formats.
Cade Klubnik, New York Jets
Klubnik went 19-8 over his first two seasons at Clemson, averaging 34.8 passing attempts per game before reaching a peak in 2024 (4,102 combined yards, 43 touchdowns, and just six interceptions). Last year was a step back across the board. His completion rate actually hit a career high (65.6%), but passing yards (2,943), passing touchdowns (16), and rushing yards (94 – 119/463/7 in 2024) all declined sharply, a reflection of both his regression and the Tigers' offensive struggles as a whole.
He operated primarily out of the shotgun in an RPO-heavy system, and while his career yards per rush (2.4) undersells his athleticism, he's shown enough to score 15 times on the ground over the past three seasons. As a passer, he works best getting the ball out quickly into the short and intermediate areas, with a balanced arm that can generate zip or dial back velocity depending on the throw. He's also capable of extending plays with his feet and maintaining accuracy on the move, a legitimate asset at the next level.
The concerns center on what happens when the pocket collapses. Interior pressure gives him real trouble, leading to high, off-target throws on throws that should be completions. His ability to diagnose defenses pre-snap and push the ball down the field consistently are two areas that need development before he can be trusted as a starter. At 6'2" and around 205 lbs., the frame is slightly below what scouts look for in an NFL starting quarterback.
Cade Klubnik 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Fantasy Outlook: The Jets signed Geno Smith to a minimal deal in March ($3.3 million for one season), but he will receive $16.2 million this year from the Raiders. Based on this, the opportunity is real for Klubnik to steal New York’s starting quarterback job this summer.
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