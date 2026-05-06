Geno Smith Offers Little Fantasy Upside in 2026, Even in SuperFlex Formats

Geno Smith enters 2026 with a starting opportunity, but his recent production and turnover issues make him a difficult fantasy investment. Even in SuperFlex leagues where quarterback depth is king, Smith profiles more as emergency depth than a reliable weekly starter.

TRADE: Raiders are trading QB Geno Smith and a 2026 7th-round pick to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick. (via @TomPelissero, @RapSheet @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/xLWxnZzoVq — NFL (@NFL) March 10, 2026

Geno Smith, New York Jets

After being a slightly better than a league average quarterback in wins (27-22) over three seasons for the Seattle Seahawks, Smith rarely won games for the Las Vegas Raiders (2-13). His completion rate (67.4%) was reasonable, but he completed 17 passes to opposing defenses while gaining only 6.8 yards per pass attempt. Smith was sacked 55 times (50 in 2024). Over the past four seasons, he fumbled the ball 26 times, with eight miscues being recovered by the defense.

Smith beat the New England Patriots on the road in Week 1 by passing for a season-high 362 yards and one score. Over his 14 starts, he averaged 29.6 passes per game, leading to nine outcomes with fewer than 202 yards passing. His best two fantasy days came in Week 3 (289/3 with five rushing yards) and Week 9 (284/4 with nine rushing yards). Smith gained only 2.7 yards per rush on his 41 carries with no scores.

Despite his dismal outlook, the Jets have rushing and receiving talent at running back, and WR Garrett Wilson should be a full go in Week 1. The addition of two talented players in the first round of this year’s draft (WR Omar Cooper and TE Kenyon Sadig) adds speed and depth to New York’s passing game. WR Adonai Mitchell and TE Mason Taylor also bring upside to the Jets’ offense.

Geno Smith 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Smith will be one of the last quarterbacks drafted in fantasy leagues (ADP of 222 in the early NFFC draft season), making him only a QB3 flier in Best-Ball formats. His skill set probably isn’t high enough to hold off incoming rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik over the long haul.

New York has the passing weapons to average close to 250 passing yards if game score forces them to chase on the scoreboard. At best, Smith is a matchup player as a bye week cover if he even wins the starting job this summer.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: