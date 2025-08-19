Quarterback Rankings: J.J. McCarthy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook And Projections
J.J. McCarthy enters the 2025 season as the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback after a standout career at Michigan, where he won a National Championship and showcased elite efficiency both in the pocket and on the move. Despite missing his rookie season with a torn ACL, McCarthy’s combination of arm talent, mobility, and a talented receiving corps gives him strong upside for fantasy football managers.
J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
The Michigan Wolverines gave McCarthy 28 starts over two seasons, leading to a 27-1 record, highlighted by a National Championship in 2023. Despite his high level of success, his college stats don’t jump off the page. He passed for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his time at Michigan. In 2023, McCarthy gained 3,193 combined yards with 25 touchdowns, averaging only 22.1 passes. His completion rate (72.3) and yards per pass attempt (9.0) graded in an elite area.
McCarthy draws the upside, winning game manager tag based on his success and production. He throws the ball well on the run, especially moving to his right. Many of his completions came with his receivers facing tight coverage. McCarthy will move the chains with his legs while also extending his passing window when the pocket breaks down.
He was sacked 37 times (5.6% - seven NFL teams had a lower sack percentage in 2023) over his 654 passing attempts in 2022 (17) and 2023 (20). His success in the NFL, in terms of fantasy value, largely depends on his supporting cast and the performance of his offensive line. In a way, his ties to Tom Brady (same college) and the recent success of Brock Purdy have helped his move up draft boards.
Michigan had a top running back (Blake Corum – 258/1,245/27 with 16 catches for 117 yards and one touchdown). McCarthy completed 50 passes to running backs in 2023 (19.2% of the team’s completions). His top wideout (Roman Wilson) caught 48 passes for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Vikings drafted McCarthy 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Minnesota wants to air the ball out, based on their pass attempts in 2022 and 2023 (672 and 632), but the injury to McCarthy led to Sam Darnold having a career season. The Vikings threw the ball 548 times, which helped the Vikings’ offense control the clock better and keep their defense off the field.
The Vikings have one of the best wide receivers in the game (Justin Jefferson). The combination of Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson adds length to their passing attack, and their profiles look better in 2025 than in 2024, even with Addison still having a possible suspension looming.
In his rookie season, McCarthy didn’t take a snap due to an early August torn ACL in his right knee.
JJ McCarthy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
McCarthy has the tools to help this team from Jump Street. The high-stakes fantasy market has shown more interest in him this summer (17th-ranked quarterback). He will have a learning curve, but his skill set and potential opportunity (17 starts) suggest 4,500 combined yards with over 30 scores (Sam Darnold has 4,531 combined yards with 36 touchdowns).
I loved McCarthy last year as a value QB3 in BestBall events, but he now has to be compared with more proven quarterbacks. In my thought, depending on my team builds and when McCarthy slides in drafts.
McCarthy is currently the QB18 in our 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings.