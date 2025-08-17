Quarterback Rankings: Jordan Love 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook And Projections
Jordan Love has already shown both promise and inconsistency as the Packers’ franchise quarterback, flashing top-five fantasy upside in 2023 before regressing down the stretch last season. With new weapons and a projected bump in passing volume, he profiles as a mid-round QB2 who could outproduce his draft cost in 2025.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
In his first chance to see game action with Green Bay in 2021, Love brought a dull feel, leading to 411 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions on his 62 pass attempts. He gained 6.6 yards per pass attempt. In 2022, Love saw limited snaps over four games (14-for-21 with 195 yards and one touchdown).
With the keys to the Packers’ offense in 2023, Love was a tale of two different quarterbacks. Over his first nine starts, he completed only 58.7% of his 300 passes, leading to 14 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Love gained 6.7 yards per pass attempt while averaging 223 passing yards. His legs (31/182/2 – 5.9 yards per rush) played better than expected over this span.
Love had the exact number of pass attempts (300) over his next nine matchups (first week of the playoffs included). He upped his completion rate to 70.7% while delivering 21 passing touchdowns and only one interception. He had a floor of two scores in eight games. Love gained an impressive 8.1 yards per pass attempt, leading to him averaging 269 passing yards. His value in the run game (20/64/2) did regress. In his final game of the season, he passed for 194 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against the 49ers.
In the end, Love was the fifth-best quarterback in fantasy points (374.95) in the regular season. He scored between 20.00 and 30.00 fantasy points in 13 of his 17 starts while never delivering an impact game (more than 30.00 fantasy points). An offensive philosophy shift aided his development, which enabled Green Bay to capitalize on its extensive depth at wide receiver.
Despite missing two games over the first seven weeks last season, Love still had a top-tier quarterback feel based on his stats over five matchups (1,351/15 – 35.8 passes per contest). He threw eight interceptions over this span, with minimal value running the ball (9/29).
His fantasy season went off script over his final 11 games, leading to no outcomes with more than two touchdowns. He averaged only 26.7 passes in his 10 complete games (only 22 snaps in Week 18 due to rest for the postseason) while averaging 161.75 fantasy points per game. For the year, Love only had 27 rushes for 83 yards and one score (3.4 YPC), which was well below 2023 (50/247/4 – 4.9 YPC).
Jordan Love 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook And Ranking
As bad as Love was down the stretch for fantasy teams, he still ranked 17th in fantasy points (278.85) at the quarterback position in four-point passing touchdown leagues (about 12th if he played 17 games). The Packers added a first-round wide receiver (Matthew Golden) in this year’s draft, and they look five deep at wideout if Christian Watson regains his health after blowing out his ACL in his right knee in early January.
The NFC North projects to have four talented offenses, suggesting some high-scoring games. The Packers will attempt to control the clock with their run game, but game score will dictate their passing opportunity. Only two teams (Philly – 448 and Baltimore – 477) threw the ball less than Green Bay (479 attempts) last season.
I expect more passing chances in 2025, leading to a floor of 4,200 yards and over 30 touchdowns for Love. Last year, Green Bay scored 52 touchdowns, up from 44 in 2023. He ranks 18th at quarterback in this summer according to ADP, making him a value at QB2.
Love is currently the QB19 in our 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings.