Brock Bowers Can’t Be Trusted in Week 16 Fantasy Football Against the Houston Texans

When we are in the fantasy football playoffs, it is our natural instinct to start our stars. However, sometimes there are stars that are going to struggle for whatever the reasons might be. However, if you can see the downfall coming, it may be a smart idea to look for another option, even if it is an emotionally difficult decision. Nevertheless, it might be a decision that has to be made.

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers is going to struggle in Round 2 of the fantasy football playoffs. The combination of a brutal matchup and poor quarterback play is going to sink his week in Week 16. He also hasn't been consistently great this season. Currently, he is the TE7 overall on the season, but he is tied for the TE2 overall in fantasy points per game. However, a big reason for that was a massive 43.3 fantasy points game in Week 9.

In 11 games this season, he has failed to reach double-digit fantasy points in five games and has only cleared 15 fantasy points three times, and one of those games was a 15.3 point game. While he has still been great, he hasn't been great by his standard, and fantasy owners have not gotten from him what they were hoping for when they drafted him this summer.

A Brutal Matchup Against The Houston Texans

In Week 16, the hapless Raiders offense will be matched up against a dominant Houston Texans' defense, which could very well be the best defense in the NFL. They have only given up more than 20 points twice all season. Houston is allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. Bowers is going to have a hard time getting anything going in this matchup against the Texans.

Kenny Pickett Can't Support His Superstar Tight End

The biggest issue of all is probably the terrible quarterback play in Las Vegas. In Week 15, Kenny Pickett threw for a total of 64 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, completing 15 of 25 attempts for just 2.6 yards per attempt. Bowers saw eight targets in this game, which he only managed to turn into 28 yards.

What this comes down to is the quarterback play simply not being good enough. With a much tougher matchup against the Texans in Week 16 than against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, it's hard to imagine Pickett or Geno Smith will do a better job in this game.

Fantasy Managers Can't Trust Brock Bowers in Week 16

If you have Bowers on your roster, you may want to at least consider other options in Week 16. Check both your bench and your waiver wire and see if anyone is available. This doesn't mean start some bottom-of-the-barrel guy over Bowers, but it is worth it to take a look and see who is available for you.

