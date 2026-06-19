Ranking The Top 20 Second-Year Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: A First-Round Pick Drops To No. 5

NFL wide receivers tend to make a huge leap in their second season in the league. We are going to rank the second-year fantasy football wide receivers.

1. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

McMillan is the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and the clear top second-year wideout heading into 2026.

2. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Egbuka started off red-hot, then fell off a cliff last season. However, with Mike Evans now in San Francisco, he has a chance to take a huge step forward if he can get on the same page with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

3. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Burden flashed massive upside down the stretch last season, and looks to take on a larger role with DJ Moore gone. However, we have a very small sample size, and Rome Odunze could still be their WR1.

4. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

There is a significant drop off after the top three, but Golden should see plenty of opportunities this season. With Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks gone, and Christian Watson and Jayden Reed coming off injury-plagued seasons, the Packers are going to have to rely on Golden to contribute.

5. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter would be higher, but we don't even know if he's going to be playing offense this season. Odds are, he'll rank much higher or much lower than this by the time we get to August.

6. Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

Higgins should be locked in as the WR2 in Houston this season. We don't love CJ Stroud or that passing attack, but Higgins should have a key role, and Nico Collins misses a few games every year.

7. Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

Horton is someone I have been consistently high on. Even with Rashid Shaheed re-signing, I expect that Horton will finish second on the team in targets.

8. Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos

Bryant played well as a rookie last season, but the Broncos' trading for Jaylen Waddle drives him down the rankings. He should enter the season as the WR3. At best, he could battle Courtland Sutton for the WR2 job, and that's far from a lock.

9. Isaac TeSlaa, Detroit Lions

There is no doubt that TeSlaa has the physical ability, but he will be battling with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta for targets. However, if anyone gets hurt, TeSlaa has the upside to win you a week.

10. Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) runs after the catch for a first down against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

We like Ayomanor, but he wasn't great as a rookie, and the team acquired both Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson this offseason. Still, he should step up as the WR3 over a fading Calvin Ridley, and Robinson is far from guaranteed to repeat his 2025 output.

11. Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans

Noel should be the WR3 in the Texans' passing attack. That's not a great situation, but he should see plenty of time on the field.

12. Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Johnson could step up in Tampa Bay this season. However, he will still be competing with Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan to get on the field.

13. Isaiah Bond, Cleveland Browns

Bond was one of our sleepers coming out of last season; however, the team has since drafted KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the first and second rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, and they don't even know who their quarterback is. With Jerry Jeudy and Harold Fannin Jr also both returning, it's hard to rank Bond any higher than this.

14. Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans

Dike can win you a week with just one or two touches. He has big-play upside and will make a few huge plays this season. His best comp would be someone like Rashid Shaheed. If you get points for returns in your league, you can easily bump him up into the top-10.

15. Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bech's value comes from him being in a weak WR corps. There is a world where Bech and Fernando Mendoza click, and Bech becomes the WR1 for a young stud quarterback. We don't expect that to happen, but it's possible.

16. Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

If the Chargers don't bring back Keenan Allen, Harris has a shot to be the WR3 in Los Angeles. That still might be the sixth option in a low-volume passing attack.

17. Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

Williams could develop into Drake Maye's big-play threat in his second season. At best, his value will be extremely volatile, and even that feels like a long shot.

18. Xavier Restrepo, Tennessee Titans

Restrepo is in a potentially weak WR corps and has built-in chemistry with Cam Ward from their days at Miami together. We don't expect much from him, but he could carve out a role in the slot.

19. Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams

Mumpfield could find himself as the WR2 in a Sean McVay offense if Puka Nacua or Davante Adams miss any time, which is very possible. However, he also isn't locked into that role.

20. Jalen Royals, Kansas City Chiefs

We are throwing Royals on at the end of this list. Outside of Rashee Rice, who has struggled to stay on the field for numerous reasons, the Chiefs' WR corps isn't very deep or good.

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