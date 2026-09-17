Rashee Rice And Jaylen Waddle Headline The Top Buy-Low Candidates In Our Fantasy Football Week 2 Stock Watch

As a fantasy football owner, it's difficult not to overreact to Week 1. Sometimes it's too hard for many fantasy players. Nevertheless, if you can maintain your composure, it's possible to make some slick moves after Week 1 and buy low on stars who underperformed in the opener. These are the top buy-low candidates before Week 2 of the fantasy football season.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Fantasy football owners are spooked by Rice seeing just two targets in Week 1, even if one of his receptions ended up being a 13-yard touchdown. Still, it was a run-heavy approach, and Xavier Worthy saw six targets, with Travis Kelce seeing five of his own.

The details seem to be getting lost in the mix here. Beyond the fact that Worthy isn't very good and turned his six targets into just 18 scoreless yards- one fewer yard than Rice- this is how you attack the Denver Broncos. Denver has an elite pass defense with arguably the best cornerback in the game, Patrick Surtain II.

Your WR1 does not do well in Denver, and you need to attack them with your tight end and on the ground. That's exactly what Kansas City did. We would trade for Rice now before he bounces back with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Las Vegas Raiders coming up next on his schedule.

WR Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

In that same Monday Night Football game, there was widespread panic about Waddle. He only managed to catch one of his three targets for two yards. Undoubtedly a disastrous game.

We are betting on the talent and the investment the Broncos made in the player here. Waddle is a great player, and we fully expect him to be the unquestioned WR1 in Denver this season. Evan Engram just isn't going to continue being the team's leading receiver. He's already tied his touchdown total from each of the past two seasons with one.

The Broncos' offense was a disaster, Bo Nix was a disaster, and nothing was working for Denver in that game. We expect them to get back on track, and Waddle will be a big part of that.

WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

You could roll the dice and wait another week on London, but as soon as we get word that Michael Penix Jr. or, to a lesser degree, Tua Tagovailoa is ready to go, London's value is going to spike.

Granted, you could be in for another disastrous week in Week 2 like his two catches for 29 yards last week, but London is going to get on track sooner rather than later. He's a great player, and we know that both Penix and Tua are more than capable of sustaining a fantasy WR1 despite their many flaws.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News