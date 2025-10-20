Rashee Rice is a Fantasy Football League Winner in the Second Half of the 2025 Season
Fantasy owners had to get through six long weeks without him, but Rashee Rice proved he was well worth both the wait and investment in his first game back. It may have only been one game, but it was all we needed to see. In Week 7, he was targeted 10 times and caught seven passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns. However, this is one more variable that makes Rice really scary for his fantasy opponents moving forward. Since it was his first game of the season and a blowout, he only played on 41% of the snaps. Last season, he was regularly playing up around 80% of the snaps, which is where we expect him to get to as soon as next week. We expect him to be playing about double the snaps he played this week moving forward.
In Week 8, Rice gets to go up against a subpar Washington Commanders' secondary on Monday Night Football. They are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. This is a great matchup for him to continue to establish himself as fully back and one of the best wide receivers in the league. However, it wouldn't have even mattered who the matchup was against because he is in fact one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
He wasn't just a league-winner in Week 7 or is just going to be a league-winner in Week 8, he's going to be a league-winner for the remainder of the season. If you managed to survive the first six games without him, and just dropped a top-five wide receiver into your lineup, you're in great shape this week and moving forward. He's the kind of difference-maker who can win you your fantasy football championship.
If you held onto or traded for Rice, congratulations. If you decided not to invest in him, or traded him away, it's probably too late to acquire him at any sort of reasonable price. The Chiefs once again have one of the most dynamic passing attacks in the league, led by the best quarterback in the league, and Rice is going to be the centerpiece of their offensive onslaught. If you waited a week to plug him into your lineup, don't make the same mistake in Week 8. He's going to win a lot of fantasy owners their week.