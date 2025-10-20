Rashee Rice Surges, Jayden Daniels Falls in Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings
We are now through seven weeks of the season, and we need to start focusing on the rest of the season and the fantasy football playoffs. Some teams need to win every game to make the fantasy playoffs, while others are locked in and need to focus on winning a championship. These rankings will help you with whatever goal you might have. These are our rest of season rankings.
Jayden Daniels Tumbles
Daniels was already without his top three wide receivers in Week 7 with Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and Noah Brown all sidelined. Then, on Sunday he exited the game with a hamstring injury that he is set to undergo an MRI for. There is a good chance that he misses time, which combined with all the injuries to his weapons is enough to drop him out of the top seven quarterbacks. If he ends up landing on injured reserve, he will likely fall even further. Joe Flacco also made a big jump this week up the QB21 spot, while both Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa tumbled down the rankings.
Running Backs Status Quo
There weren't a whole lot of changes at running back this week. We did see Rhamondre Stevenson, Aaron Jones, Rico Dowdle, and Tyjae Spears all climb up the rankings, while TreVeyon Henderson, Chuba Hubbard, and Tony Pollard fell. Other than that, there wasn't a ton of movement up and down the rankings. There weren't a ton of big changes this week at the position.
Rashee Rice Climbs Into The Top 10
It only took one game for Rice to make his way into our top 10 overall. Patrick Mahomes is playing like an elite fantasy quarterback once again, and Rice caught two touchdowns in his season debut. Ja'Marr Chase also climbed back up to the WR7 after a proving he can be productive with Flacco under center. We also saw big jumps from Mike Evans, AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, and Chris Olave. Brian Thomas Jr has continued his slow slide and is now just barely sticking around as a top 30 wide receiver. The Commanders wide receivers also slipped a bit due to the injury to Daniels.
Harold Fannin Jr Makes A Jump
With David Njoku being banged up, Fannin has climbed into our TE7 spot. Despite not being used this week, George Kittle did not drop in the rankings. We also Juwan Johnson continue to fall and is barely hanging in as a top 20 tight end. New York Jets rookie Mason Taylor also now has climbed into the top 20 tight ends. There weren’t too many other significant shifts in the rest of season tight end rankings.