Rashee Rice's Fantasy Stock Faces Major Questions Following Jail Release And Injury Update

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice completed his 30-day jail sentence and was released this morning. The sentence was handed down after his street racing incident, which ended in a crash, causing multiple injuries.

His initial sentence was five years' probation and 30 days behind bars; however, he had an extended timetable to serve the jail time. The sentence was made immediate last month when he violated his probation by testing positive for THC, which is still a violation of probation in Texas, where Rice is from, and where the original incident took place.

Before he went into jail, we also learned that he was rehabbing his knee from a procedure he had this offseason, which was a significant concern. We have since learned that he was allowed to visit Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas, during his sentence to rehab his knee.

#Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was released from jail early this morning.



Court documents show Rice, was allowed to visit parkland hospital in Dallas for (knee) rehab.



Via NBC DFW. pic.twitter.com/roOTIxo3xY — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) June 16, 2026

He is expected to rejoin the Chiefs imminently and return to practice once physically cleared. Rice is not expected to be suspended for violating his probation. It's worth noting that NFL players no longer face suspensions for the use of marijuana.

His release clears his path for the 2026 NFL and fantasy football season. When healthy and on the field, Rice is one of the top fantasy contributors in the league.

Fantasy Impact

According to Rice's current ADP, going to jail and the knee issues have dropped him to the third round as the W12. However, once he's back on the field and shows that he is fully healthy, we are going to start seeing his ADP slowly climb. There are still some fantasy owners who will be out on him because of suspension concerns, but the number of those owners will dwindle as we get closer to the season, assuming he stays out of trouble.

When healthy and available, you can make a strong case for Rice being a top-five fantasy wide receiver, especially with quarterback Patrick Mahomes coming off an ACL surgery. We expect Mahomes to run less and get the ball out quickly, both of which benefit Rice.

In eight games last season, Rice caught 53 passes for 571 yards and scored six touchdowns (one rushing). That was good enough for him to finish as the WR5 overall in fantasy points per game. If he falls in your draft, his upside is massive. It just becomes a matter of weighing out the risk and reward. We currently have him ranked as the WR8 with room to climb.

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