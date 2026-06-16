Top Fantasy Football Wide Receiver ADP Risers And Fallers: Rashee Rice Plummets While AJ Brown Soars

It may still be early in the offseason, but we have already seen some big shifts in ADP. These are the top wide receiver ADP risers and fallers so far in the 2026 fantasy football offseason.

Risers

AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Even though we all kind of knew that Brown would eventually be traded to New England after June 1, we have seen his ADP spike after the deal actually got done. It makes all the sense in the world, too, because he is the perfect fit to pair with Drake Maye as his WR1. He is now being drafted as the WR8.

Brown now becomes the unquestioned WR1 in New England with extremely limited target competition for a big-armed MVP-caliber quarterback, who seemingly has unlimited upside. That's while leaving a low-volume passing attack in Philadelphia with a quarterback in Jalen Hurts, who has significantly less arm talent. Playing in Philly led to frustration and inconsistency for both Brown and fantasy owners, even if his fantasy finishes don't necessarily tell that story.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith's rise coincides directly with Brown being traded to the Patriots. With Brown gone, Smith steps up as the clear-cut WR1 in Philadelphia. Currently, he's being drafted as the WR13 as a fringe fantasy WR1.

Despite Philly still being a low-volume passing offense, that becomes much less of an issue when Brown and Smith aren't splitting targets. Smith has thrived in the past when Brown is sidelined, and fantasy owners are buying into Smith this season.

Fallers

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice has seen his ADP plummet this offseason after getting hit with a double whammy. At the same time, we learned that he was not only going to jail for 30 days for violating his probation, but also that he had knee surgery this offseason and had to do his rehab from behind bars. That's a less-than-ideal turn of events. It has led to him dropping to the WR12.

The health concerns are more than likely being overblown at this point in the offseason; however, his pattern of off-field issues is a real concern for fantasy owners. We don't expect him to be suspended for this incident, but it still feels like he's under a microscope, and that news can break at any time that he's in trouble again, potentially leading to another suspension. With that said, we are still buying low on him.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

We have seen Nabers fall to the WR14 this offseason. This is almost completely because of continuous negative reports regarding his recovery from ACL surgery. Reports have come out that he needed another procedure on his knee this offseason, and we saw him at a softball game, not moving around well.

The second we get a highlight of him running and looking good at training camp, his ADP is going to skyrocket. If you are drafting now, you should be selecting him in every draft at this price.

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