Rashid Shaheed, a Rookie Receiver and 3 More Notable ADP Values in Sleeper Leagues
Plenty of value is there for the taking based on Sleeper league's average draft position with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed leading the way as well as four other mid to late round gems.
New Orleans Saints WR Rashid Shaheed
In his third NFL season in 2024, Rashid Shaheed was on pace to have his best year as a pro. Although he injured his knee early and played in just six games, he was averaging a career-high 58.2 yards per game, 17.5 yards per reception, and a career-best mark in receptions per game. His three touchdowns in those contests would have set a personal high if extrapolated over a full season.
Notably, Shaheed ranked third in the NFL in route win rate at 55.3% and sixth in win rate versus man coverage at 41.4% in 2024, according to PlayerProfiler.com. Despite missing much of the season, he ranked 24th among wide receivers in targets over his six appearances, a promising sign heading into 2025. From Weeks 4–6, he averaged nine targets per game before the injury.
With a current Sleeper ADP of 129 in standard leagues and 140 in PPR formats, Shaheed is a safe target starting in the 10th round. Anything later could be tremendous value for a player who can serve as a weekly WR3 or at least a consistent flex option.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka
Drafted 19th overall by Tampa Bay in last April’s NFL Draft, Ohio State product Emeka Egbuka could quickly become a top target for quarterback Baker Mayfield. While the Buccaneers still have veterans Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, both carry considerable mileage. Egbuka could slide into the No. 2 role should either miss time. Godwin is coming off a 2024 season in which he missed 10 games and is entering his ninth year.
Second-year wideout Jalen McMillan will also see opportunities, but Egbuka is an appealing pick in best ball formats and deep dynasty leagues, especially in the middle rounds. He currently holds a Sleeper ADP of 117 in standard leagues and 101 in PPR formats.
Mayfield ranked fifth in the NFL last season in passing attempts (570), third in completions and passing yards, and second in touchdown passes. That high-volume passing attack puts all Tampa Bay receivers in position for significant fantasy opportunities in 2025.
Green Bay Packers TE Tucker Kraft
After a solid rookie campaign in 2023, Tucker Kraft made a major leap in his second season. In 2024, he recorded 707 receiving yards on 50 receptions and scored seven touchdowns. With a 73.6% career catch rate, he has proven to be a reliable option for quarterback Jordan Love. Kraft also ranked fifth among tight ends in QB rating per target last season.
Kraft’s playmaking ability after the catch stood out, as he ranked fifth in yards after the catch and second in yards per route run among tight ends. His efficiency was elite, ranking fourth in fantasy points per target at 2.33.
With a current Sleeper ADP of 114 in both PPR and standard leagues, waiting until Round 10 to draft Kraft could pay off with a weekly starter at the tight end position.
Cleveland Browns RB Jerome Ford
The Browns’ backfield enters 2025 with uncertainty, as two rookies join Jerome Ford, who had a strong 2024 after Nick Chubb’s injury. With Chubb now in Houston and rookie Quinshon Judkins potentially facing a suspension following an arrest, Ford could offer early-season fantasy value and make a case to remain the lead back.
Ford holds solid PPR value, with 37 receptions for 225 yards in 14 games last season. In 2023, he caught 44 passes for 319 yards and scored five receiving touchdowns. His 86% catch rate in 2024 ranked sixth among all running backs.
He also proved efficient on the ground, ranking seventh in yards per touch (5.6) and ninth in true yards per carry (4.7). With a Sleeper ADP of 152 in standard leagues and 176 in PPR formats, Ford offers low-risk, late-round value, particularly in best ball leagues.
Baltimore Ravens TE Isaiah Likely
Although Isaiah Likely is recovering from a summer foot injury, there’s a chance he could be ready by Week 1 or return early in the season. Entering his fourth year, Likely has steadily improved each season, but still has veteran Mark Andrews ahead of him on the depth chart.
When given opportunities, Likely delivered, ranking eighth among tight ends in fantasy points per target in 2024 and fourth in QB rating per target. He also finished top 12 at the position in target separation, yards per reception, red zone targets, and true catch rate.
In dynasty and deeper formats, his current ADP due to injury could make him a worthwhile late-round stash. He currently sits at 167 in PPR leagues and 154 in standard formats on Sleeper, offering intriguing upside, especially in best ball leagues.