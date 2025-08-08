NFL analyst, former Buccaneers QB has high praise for rookie Emeka Egbuka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has earned raved reviews from his teammates and coaches since arriving in Tampa, and the NFL pundits are starting to take notice as well.
On Wednesday, it came from Kay Adams, and now former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is on the Egbuka train. Orlovsky took to his social media and let everyone know that Egbuka will be an issue in 2025.
"I'm telling yall. This dude is a PROBLEM. Already. He's gonna get matchup 3/4 weekly."
High Praise For Emeka Egbuka from Dan Orlovsky
Orlovsky spent over 10 years in the league as a quarterback, with much of his work coming as a backup. He has played for numerous teams and has now carved out a nice role with the leader in sports coverage.
Analysts usually know a thing or two about the game, but it is never a good idea to take their word as fact. However, it would be hard to disagree with Orlovsky's Egbuka sentiments here.
Egbuka, who hails from the WR pipeline that is Ohio State, spent four seasons as a Buckeye. Those four years at Ohio State allowed Egbuka to become a polished and mature wide receiver. Not only based on experience, but also because of the other high-caliber players that were in his position group.
That maturism, character, and his innate abilities as a balanced wideout who can play all three positions are why the Buccaneers had no other choice than to select Egbuka with the 19th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Egbuka has done nothing but put those traits on display since arriving in Tampa Bay, and the world is starting to notice that he will have a great career in the NFL and for the Bucs.
As pointed out by Orlovsky, Egbuka will be getting a team's third or fourth-best cornerback. That won't be an easy task for them, having to cover a wideout that could be a true WR1 on any team.
With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan next to him, it will be difficult for secondaries to cover the Buccaneers' offensive attack. The focus will be on those first two guys, which will likely open things up dramatically for Egbuka and McMillan.
By drafting Egbuka, the Bucs have set themselves up nicely for the present while also accounting for their future plans once Evans and Godwin finish off their careers.
