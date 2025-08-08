Ranking Packers on Offense: Matthew Golden's Stock Rises While A Veteran Is Mispriced
The Green Bay Packers are loaded with intriguing fantasy football potential, but parsing through the noise to find value is critical. Rookie wideout Matthew Golden is turning heads in camp, Jordan Love remains a polarizing QB2 option, and Jayden Reed could be a draft-day steal based on usage trends. Add in the dependable floor of Josh Jacobs, and you’ve got a team full of fantasy-relevant decisions that could swing your season.
Sleeper
Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver
I haven’t been a fan of Golden after the Packers drafted him in the first round due to his speed profile. I can’t dismiss his training camp reports, which have been glowing about his route running and success on the field via Jordan Love. His college resume lacks impact seasons, but his targets and playing appear to be improving based on other wide receiver injuries. He ranks 44th at wide receiver, pricing him close to being a fantasy starter in most formats. In my next set of projections, his outlook will be upgraded.
Golden is the 49th-ranked player in our current WR Rankings.
Sleeper
Jordan Love, Quarterback
At the quarterback position, there is limited inventory, creating a quandary to define breakout, sleeper, and deep sleeper options. I did a two-quarterback league the other night, where he was the 18th option selected, which aligns with his early ADP. In 2023, Love was the fifth-best fantasy quarterback in four-point passing touchdown leagues.
He missed two games in 2024 as the Packers’ offense transitioned more to the run game after four games. Green Bay lacks proven wide receivers with a WR1 ceiling, forcing Love to win with volume of chances and spreading the ball around. The addition of Matthew Golden enhances his big-play ability, but his overall receiving corps appears more as a sleeper than a quarterback with top 6 upside (breakout player).
Love is the 19th-ranked player in our current QB Rankings.
Value
Jayden Reed, Wide Receiver
Last year, Reed scored almost half of his fantasy points (PPR) in four of his 17 starts. He has 17 touchdowns over his 33 career games, with growth in his catch rate (73.3%) and yards per catch (15.6) last season. The Packers only looked his way 75 times (4.4 per game) in 2024, which was vastly under his potential. Green Bay will give him some carries to help his fantasy value. Reed should lead this offense in catches and receiving yards, unless Matthew Golden comes quicker than I expect. At the very least, he is mispriced (WR45) in August when adding his previous success with a below-par opportunity.
Reed is the 43rd-ranked player in our current WR Rankings.
High-Floor Player
Josh Jacobs, Running Back
2025 will be Jacobs' third attempt at having success after receiving 300+ touches. Unfortunately, his production regressed in 2021 (217/872/9 with 54 catches for 348 yards) and 2023 (301/1,329/15 with 36 catches for 342 yards and one score). The Packers gave him the ball 337 times last season, resulting in his second-best season (320.20 fantasy points in PPR league, which includes one playoff game). Jacobs offers value on all three downs while scoring 62 times in his 90 career games.
Jacobs is the 10th-ranked player in our current RB Rankings.