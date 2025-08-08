Fantasy Sports

Ranking Packers on Offense: Matthew Golden's Stock Rises While A Veteran Is Mispriced

Matthew Golden’s breakout camp, Jordan Love’s QB2 upside, and Jayden Reed’s mispriced ADP make the Packers a fantasy football value mine heading into 2025.

Shawn Childs

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (22) catches a pass during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (22) catches a pass during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Green Bay Packers are loaded with intriguing fantasy football potential, but parsing through the noise to find value is critical. Rookie wideout Matthew Golden is turning heads in camp, Jordan Love remains a polarizing QB2 option, and Jayden Reed could be a draft-day steal based on usage trends. Add in the dependable floor of Josh Jacobs, and you’ve got a team full of fantasy-relevant decisions that could swing your season.

Sleeper

Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver

I haven’t been a fan of Golden after the Packers drafted him in the first round due to his speed profile. I can’t dismiss his training camp reports, which have been glowing about his route running and success on the field via Jordan Love. His college resume lacks impact seasons, but his targets and playing appear to be improving based on other wide receiver injuries. He ranks 44th at wide receiver, pricing him close to being a fantasy starter in most formats. In my next set of projections, his outlook will be upgraded.

Golden is the 49th-ranked player in our current WR Rankings.

Sleeper

Jordan Love, Quarterback

At the quarterback position, there is limited inventory, creating a quandary to define breakout, sleeper, and deep sleeper options. I did a two-quarterback league the other night, where he was the 18th option selected, which aligns with his early ADP. In 2023, Love was the fifth-best fantasy quarterback in four-point passing touchdown leagues.

He missed two games in 2024 as the Packers’ offense transitioned more to the run game after four games. Green Bay lacks proven wide receivers with a WR1 ceiling, forcing Love to win with volume of chances and spreading the ball around. The addition of Matthew Golden enhances his big-play ability, but his overall receiving corps appears more as a sleeper than a quarterback with top 6 upside (breakout player). 

Love is the 19th-ranked player in our current QB Rankings.

Value

Jayden Reed, Wide Receiver

Last year, Reed scored almost half of his fantasy points (PPR) in four of his 17 starts. He has 17 touchdowns over his 33 career games, with growth in his catch rate (73.3%) and yards per catch (15.6) last season. The Packers only looked his way 75 times (4.4 per game) in 2024, which was vastly under his potential. Green Bay will give him some carries to help his fantasy value. Reed should lead this offense in catches and receiving yards, unless Matthew Golden comes quicker than I expect. At the very least, he is mispriced (WR45) in August when adding his previous success with a below-par opportunity.

Reed is the 43rd-ranked player in our current WR Rankings.

High-Floor Player

Josh Jacobs, Running Back

2025 will be Jacobs' third attempt at having success after receiving 300+ touches. Unfortunately, his production regressed in 2021 (217/872/9 with 54 catches for 348 yards) and 2023 (301/1,329/15 with 36 catches for 342 yards and one score). The Packers gave him the ball 337 times last season, resulting in his second-best season (320.20 fantasy points in PPR league, which includes one playoff game). Jacobs offers value on all three downs while scoring 62 times in his 90 career games.

Jacobs is the 10th-ranked player in our current RB Rankings.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

