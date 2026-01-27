Rhamondre Stevenson 2025 NFL Season Breakdown & Super Bowl LX Outlook

The entire NFL season all comes down to just one final game of the season. All that's left to play is the Super Bowl. On Sunday, February 8, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, will go up against the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots. They will play the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Rhamondre Stevenson has stepped up as the clear-cut starting running back for the Patriots in the NFL Playoffs after a strong finish to the season. He had a roller coaster of a season, but he has gotten back on track in a major way and wrestled the starting job back from star rookie TreVeyon Henderson. The veteran not only overcame an explosive rookie, but also fumbling issues, injuries, and lackluster production early in the season. Now he is on the doorstep of being the lead back for a potential Super Bowl Championship playoff run. It has truly been an incredible season for Stevenson. And his blocking has even gone under the radar.

Rhamondre Stevenson Regular Season Stats By The Numbers

Games Played: 14

Carries: 130

Yards: 603

Average: 4.6

Rushing Touchdowns: 7

Long: 56

Receptions: 32

Targets: 37

Yards: 345

Average: 10.8

Receiving Touchdowns: 2

Long: 55

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Rhamondre Stevenson Playoff Stats By The Numbers

Games Played: 3

Carries: 51

Yards: 194

Average: 3.8

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

Long: 20

Receptions: 7

Targets: 10

Yards: 86

Average: 12.3

Receiving Touchdowns: 0

Long: 48

Rahmondre Stevenson Super Bowl LX Outlook

Stevenson has had a solid playoff run so far and has been by far the top running back for the Pats. Henderson has been an essential non-factor so far in the playoffs, totaling just 64 yards from scrimmage. While Henderson could always break a big play, we have little doubt that it will be the veteran Stevenson who gets the volume in this matchup. His numbers are very strong through their playoff run, when you consider the schedule.

The Seahawks are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season and are still just the third-toughest matchup that Stevenson has played during this run. The Denver Broncos are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to running backs, and the Los Angeles Chargers are allowing the third-fewest. Even the Houston Texans, who were his easiest matchup, allowed just the 10th-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. It's a toss-up between Stevenson and Kenneth Walker III for the top running back on this slate.

