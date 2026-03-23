Ricky Pearsall And 3 Other Fantasy Football Buy-Low Candidates For Dynasty Leagues

The NFL offseason is rolling on and while standard leagues await the start of the season, dynasty managers will continue to eye potential moves ahead of next month’s draft to bolster fantasy football lineups. Through several weeks of free agency, some notable players around the league have gained fantasy value on new teams. Those players fill needs for their respective teams, but could diminish fantasy value for other players in their position group. Buying low is an optimal opportunity for fantasy football managers to bolster lineups for a lesser return. Let’s look at four buy-low candidates for dynasty managers at this point of the offseason.

Jaylen Warren (RB) - Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) rushes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jaylen Warren posted career-high production in 2025 in a two-headed backfield alongside Kenneth Gainwell. Warren racked up 958 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns over 211 carries, adding 40 catches for 333 yards in the passing game. Warren’s stock elevated slightly following Gainwell’s departure prior to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ acquisition of Rico Dowdle in free agency. Dowdle, who has plenty of familiarity in Mike McCarthy’s system, provides a noticeable hit to Warren’s fantasy value. Without a defined role alongside Dowdle, it’s hard to project Warren’s volume in another backfield tandem.

Ricky Pearsall (WR) - San Francisco 49ers

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers were plagued by injury despite a successful 2025 campaign, especially in the receiver corps. Former first-round selection Ricky Pearsall struggled to find consistency over his nine-game campaign, but managed to post several elite performances over individual games. Entering free agency, San Francisco set out to add additional help at wide receiver and pulled off a significant signing, bringing in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout and future Hall of Famer Mike Evans. Evans is slated to take over the 49ers’ WR1 role, but there’s still a route for Pearsall to be productive in 2025. Evans’ ability to stretch the field will free up Pearsall over intermediate routes, though the acquisition puts a slight hit on his fantasy stock to this point of the offseason.

Jayden Daniels (QB) - Washington Commanders

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on from the sidelines during the final minutes of the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Similar to Pearsall, Daniels dealt with injuries throughout his 2025 campaign, limiting production over a shortened season. In seven games, Daniels completed 60.6% of his passes for 1,262 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He added 58 carries for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the run game. So far this offseason, Washington has added solid pieces around Daniels, including former Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, but the star quarterback’s fantasy stock remains limited coming off an inconsistent 2025 season. Managers in need of quarterback help could add Daniels for a solid discount as he prepares for a bounce-back campaign this season.

Ladd McConkey (WR) - Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) walks off the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers’ receiving corps became suddenly crowded ahead of the 2025 season, as the team brought back its all-time leading receiver, Keenan Allen. Allen’s re-emergence in Los Angeles’ passing attack limited the production of second-year wideout Ladd McConkey, who struggled to replicate the output of his 1,100-yard rookie campaign. McConkey was limited to 66 receptions for 789 yards and six touchdowns over 106 targets, all of which were lower marks than his rookie season. Coming off a sub-1,000-yard season, managers could add a proven WR2 with legitimate WR1 upside for tremendously favorable value. Fantasy managers should consider pulling off a deal for McConkey while his price tag remains discounted.

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