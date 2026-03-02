Five Players to Buy Low in Dynasty Fantasy Football Leagues Before NFL Free Agency

With NFL Free Agency set to open soon on March 11, a lot is going to change for dynasty owners. It could be smart to strike now before moves are made and the fantasy community catches up on 2026 projections. These are the players whom you should buy low in dynasty leagues as soon as possible.

QB Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers

Willis is viewed as one of, if not the top, free agent quarterback on the market this season. There is no doubt that he comes with the most upside thanks to his high-end rushing side. Granted, he comes with risk because of how bad he was with the Tennessee Titans before he went to the Green Bay Packers, but he is almost guaranteed to get a shot at a starting job in 2026 and a significant contract.

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Hall has had his value driven down because he plays for the New York Jets. They tend to have that impact on fantasy players. As long as the Jets don't franchise tag him, which wouldn't make a ton of sense, he should see a huge spike in value almost immediately when free agency opens up. He will be the top running back on the market and brings legitimate RB1 overall upside with the right landing spot.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier has been viewed as little more than a handcuff for Bijan Robinson for years now, despite being highly productive in that role. As a rookie in 2022, before Robinson was drafted the following year, Allgeier rushed for more than 1,000 yards on 4.9 yards per carry, and he is coming off an eight-touchdown season. He has proven he can be a starting back, averaging 4.3 yards per carry over the course of his four-year career. It has been made clear that his goal is to go somewhere where he can earn a starting role, which will skyrocket his value immediately.

WR Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) looks on in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Pearsall has struggled mightily with injuries through his first two seasons in the NFL. Nevertheless, he is still a first-round pick who has flashed his potential with limited opportunities and is in a fantastic offensive system. Combine all that with the fact that Jauan Jennings is set to hit free agency and George Kittle is coming off a torn Achilles, and getting Pearsall involved is going to be a necessity for the 49ers' passing attack in 2026.

WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Rumors are swirling that it's more likely than not that DJ Moore will be shipped out of Chicago this offseason. When given the opportunity, Burden has already proven he can be highly productive, and the team has shown they are willing to give him volume. They clearly view him as a key piece in their offense moving forward, and his value will spike if they move on from a few players in their passing attack, opening up more work for him.

