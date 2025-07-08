Ricky Pearsall, Rashee Rice Headline 2025 Fantasy Football Breakout Wide Receivers

Is #PhinsUp WR Jaylen Waddle in for Bounce Back in 2025?



First 3 season avg

💥83 Receptions

💥1128 Rec Yards

💥14.93 Fantasy PPG



Last season

🥶58-784-2 for just 10.0 FPPG



13 career games w/o Tua

🥶 4.5 rec- 47 yards - 0 TD 👀



