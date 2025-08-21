Rico Dowdle: The Must-Draft Fantasy Running Back Handcuff for Chuba Hubbard Owners
After flashing upside in his freshman season at South Carolina (819 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 15 catches on 148 touches), Dowdle wandered his way through the next three years (295 rushes for 1,403 yards with 10 touchdowns plus 47 catches for 428 yards and two scores). He missed four games in 2016 with a battle with a hernia issue that required surgery, a broken leg in 2017, and a couple of games in 2019 with a knee issue.
Dowdle came to the NFL with just below running back average speed (4.54 40-yard dash) and decent size (5’11” and 215 lbs.). He runs some patience while using his eyes and feel to pick the right spot to turn upfield. When in space, Dowdle showed the ability to make defenders miss either with fight or wiggle. His vision plays up while owning change of direction value. Dowdle’s downside risk is carrying the ball loosely in the open field, as well as his injury history. The Cowboys signed him as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.
He gained only 24 yards on seven carries in his rookie season. Dowdle didn’t touch the ball over the next two seasons due to a broken hip and an ankle injury.
In 2023, he won the RB2 role for Dallas, leading to 505 combined yards with four touchdowns and 17 catches on 106 touches. Dowdle had a peak of 12 rushing attempts in two matchups (12/79/1 and 12/46/1) while posting his top fantasy value in Week 3 (46 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches) and Week 18 (9/46 with three catches for 100 yards). He missed one game due to an ankle issue.
The Cowboys gave Dowdle a high-volume opportunity last year, leading to 1,328 combined yards with five touchdowns and 39 catches on 274 touches. His only missed game came in Week 8 due to an illness. Carolina rewarded his success with a one-year $2.7 million contract.
He opened the year with three quiet games in fantasy points (4.20, 9.90, and 8.60 – PPR) while flashing in Week 5 (20/87 with two catches for 27 yards and one score). Dallas gave him 199 touches over their final 10 games (176/833/2 with 23 catches for 118 yards and one touchdown ~ 13.61 FPPG). He rushed for over 100 yards in four matchups (22/112/1, 18/131, 25/149, 23/104). His best fantasy days came in Week 9 (21.70) and Week 13 (21.30).
Rico Dowdle 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
Dowdle's success will give him rotational value in the Panthers’ offense. He gained only 6.4 yards per catch last year, which is better than what Chuba Hubbard accomplished (43/171/1 – 4.0 YPC) last season. Dowdle was the 23rd-best running back last year (199.80 fantasy points). this summer, he is ranked 52nd among running backs. I view him more as a handcuff with occasional value than a flex option in fantasy leagues.
Dowdle is currently the RB59 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.