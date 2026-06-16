RJ Harvey's Fantasy Value Takes Another Hit After Most Recent Injury Update

We recently learned that Denver Broncos second-year running back RJ Harvey underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder this offseason, which he suffered in the AFC Championship Game. He has been spotted during the Broncos' organized activities this much, but wasn't seen doing much.



Broncos RB RJ Harvey underwent surgery this offseason to repair a torn labrum suffered in the AFC Championship Game.



(via @denverpost) pic.twitter.com/jq1y7Awcov — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) June 15, 2026

While this injury is not good news, we don't expect him to be in any danger of not being ready for Week 1, barring a significant setback. However, Harvey is coming off a disappointing rookie season, and his absence in practice could open the door for rookie running back Jonah Coleman to build up momentum heading into the season.



Fantasy Impact



RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos



Harvey will look to gain ground on JK Dobbins and hold off Coleman this offseason. This isn't a great stop. He was a fantasy darling last draft season because there is a large section of fantasy owners who like to pretend that Sean Payton has to have a great fantasy running back every year, despite all the evidence to the contrary during his time in Denver.



We did see Harvey flash some upside last year, showing off big-play ability when he saw limited touches, but his efficiency came crashing down when he was given more touches when Dobbins was forced to miss time.



He was never an overly impressive prospect, but the Broncos drafting him in the second round inflated his fantasy value. What really happened is that the Broncos overdrafted a limited running back.



If you are waiting for him to take over as the starter, it's not going to happen. He's not built like that. Harvey will serve mainly as a pass-catching running back with some upside, but will come with a low floor and week-to-week volatility.



RB JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos



Dobbins is going to be the Week 1 starter in Denver. His issue has always been injuries. Not once in his career has he played a full season, and that stayed true in 2025 when he missed seven games.



In his six-year career, he has played in 47 games and has missed 54. Whether Harvey is healthy or not, Dobbins will be the top guy, but Harvey isn't the biggest threat to his workload or the man who will replace him if he gets hurt.



RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos



Coleman was a better prospect than Harvey coming out of college and projects to be the true backup to Dobbins. He is better on the ground and can handle a hefty workload between the tackles.

We view Coleman as the long-term starter in Denver for dynasty owners and the handcuff to own for Dobbins in redraft. While Coleman isn't a bad pass-catcher, we'd expect him to handle the majority of the carries and goal-line work, while Harvey would still get the passing-down work.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News