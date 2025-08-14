Fantasy Sports

Rome Odunze Could Be 2025’s Biggest Fantasy Football Sleeper at Wide Receiver

Get the 2025 fantasy football outlook for Rome Odunze, including his rookie-year recap, chemistry with Caleb Williams, and breakout potential as a WR3 value pick.

Shawn Childs

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Rome Odunze enters his sophomore season poised for a breakout after flashing big-play ability and red-zone upside as a rookie alongside Caleb Williams. With his size, speed, and pedigree, Odunze has the tools to deliver WR3 draft value that could quickly evolve into top-20 production in 2025. Let's take a look at the Chicago Bears wide receiver heading into the 2025 NFL season and why he could be one the league's biggest sleepers.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

After drafting their franchise quarterback first overall in 2024, the Bears snatched up WR Rome Odunze with the ninth selection in the first round. He brings size (6’3” and 210 lbs.) to the Bears’ offense, and his speed (4.45 40-yard dash) grades well. His route running has a high floor but will improve with more NFL experience. Odunze has excellent hands and a wide catch radius. He’ll upgrade Chicago’s scoring value at the goal line and enhance their explosiveness in the deep passing game.

Over his final two seasons at Washington, he caught 167 of his 244 targets (68.4%) for 2,828 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 16.7 yards per catch. His highlight year came in 2023 (92/1,677/14). Odunze gained more than 100 yards in 10 matchups (7/132/1, 7/121/1, 8/180, 5/125/2, 8/128/2, 3/111/2, 7/106/2, 7/120/2, 8/102, and 6/125).

Chemistry was an issue between Caleb Williams and Odunze in his rookie season, highlighted by his low catch rate (53.7). Chicago had him on the field for 84.0% of their plays as their WR2. He finished 49th in wide receiver scoring (54/749/3 – 145.90 fantasy points). Odunze gained over 100 yards in two matchups (6/114/1 and 5/104) with starting value in one other game (4/42/2). On his off days, he scored 9.00 fantasy points or fewer in 12 of his 17 contests.

Rome Odunze 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

His path and pedigree point to a breakout season. He should be a slam-dunk value at WR3 this draft season. Odunze ranks 35th at wide receiver this summer but his price point is expected to rise. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him catch 80 passes for 1,100 yards with double-digit scores.

Odunze is currently ranked the WR29 in our 2025 PPR Projections. We expect him to be Caleb Williams' second-favorite target behind DJ Moore. Ultimately, his final fantasy finish will be largely dependent on whether he can turn red-zone opportunities into touchdowns.

