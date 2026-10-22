Rome Odunze, Corey Kiner, And More Sleepers To Consider Starting In Week 7

Every week, we have some players on our bench whom we consider starting. Sometimes, it's difficult to know if you should pull the trigger and plug them into your lineup. We are going to help you make the tough decision on some of those options. These are our bench players you should consider starting in Week 7.

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray hasn't gotten off to a great start to the season, but he did play well last week. On Sunday, he threw for 229 yards and a touchdown, and carried the ball 10 times for 51 yards. Prior to Week 6, he had run just 10 times for 42 yards for the entirety of the season. It seems like he could be getting comfortable in the Vikings' system.

This week he has a strong matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, and they will be without their star cornerback Sauce Gardner on Sunday. We expect Murray to take full advantage of the matchup against the short-handed Colts.

RB Corey Kiner, New England Patriots

With TreVeyon Henderson dealing with an ankle injury and once again losing a fumble, as well as Rhamondre Stevenson plodding along, Kiner led the Patriots' backfield in rushing in Week 6. He carried the ball 11 times for 57 yards at 5.2 yards per carry. Stevenson rushed 14 times for just 36 yards at 2.6 yards per carry, and Henderson carried the ball seven times for 31 yards for 4.4 yards per carry.

This week, the coaching staff has suggested that they plan to continue utilizing Kiner this week and potentially moving forward. He is an interesting flex option tonight on Thursday Night Football.

WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Last week we watched Christian Gonzalez lock up Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr explode when the Patriots faced off against the New York Jets. The same thing could happen this week with Gonzalez being matched up against Luther Burden, allowing Odunze to have a big week. Odunze hasn't had that breakout game yet this season, but this could be the game that he finally goes off.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

With both Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr sidelined, it opens up more targets for Freiermuth, who is one of the Steelers' most reliable pass-catchers. Darnell Washington had the big game in Week 6, but Freiermuth has been the more consistent fantasy option. We expect him to be a consistent low-end TE1 option while the Steelers are dealing with injuries to their pass-catchers.

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