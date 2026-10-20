Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Brock Bowers Falls Behind Isaiah Likely To His Lowest 2026 Ranking



It's time to set our fantasy football lineups for Week 7. We are going to turn our attention to the tight end position, which seems to completely change every week. This has been a tricky position to navigate this season.

We are here to help you navigate the position and find that one tight end you want in your lineup. These are our fantasy football tight end lineups for Week 7.

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

McBride is once again our top tight end in a favorable matchup against the Denver Broncos, who are slightly below average when it comes to slowing down fantasy tight ends. We are rolling with him as our top option, as we have for the majority of the season so far.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Likely is the TE1 in fantasy football this season, and he comes in as our TE3 ahead of Brock Bowers. George Kittle is in our TE2 slot as the lone pass-catcher left in San Francisco, and Likely comes in right behind him. He's going to be a high-end TE1 every week unless something drastically changes with JJ McCarthy potentially taking over as the starter in New York.

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers coming in as the TE4 is about as low as you're going to find him when he's healthy. However, we love the three tight ends ahead of him, and he has a brutal matchup this week against the Los Angeles Rams, who are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. He's still an incredible option, but we like a few other options better.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Freiermuth sneaks his way into our TE1s. Darnell Washington had a big game in Week 6, but Freiermuth will be the top option at the position in Pittsburgh. With so many injuries to the wide receivers, we expect Freiermuth to see both his volume and production increase until other players start to get healthy.

Tight End Rankings: Week 7

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