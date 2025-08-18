Romeo Doubs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Rankings
Romeo Doubs has flashed upside in spurts for the Green Bay Packers, but inconsistency, injuries, and role limitations have made him a frustrating fantasy option. Heading into 2025, he profiles as a volatile WR6 with sneaky upside if Green Bay expands his role.
Over four seasons at Nevada, Doubs caught 225 passes for 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns on 357 targets. His highlight season (80/1,109/11) came in 2021. He brought strong hands to the NFL, but Doubs had questions about his release and route running. His early success should come in stretching the field.
Doubs gained steam in the fantasy market late in the summer in his rookie season. Over his first four games, he caught 19 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets. His value faded over his final nine matchups (23/241/1) due to a weaker catch rate (53.5) and four missed games with an ankle injury. The Packers used him close to the line of scrimmage based on his yards per catch (10.1).
In 2023, Doubs upped his game, leading to 59 catches for 674 yards and eight touchdowns on 96 targets. Unfortunately, he was a challenging fantasy manage due to his rollercoaster outcomes. The Packers gave him six targets or fewer in 14 of his 19 starts (including the playoffs).
Doubs scored seven of his nine touchdowns over the first 10 games of the regular season. He only had one impact showing (6/151/1 in the Wild Card game) while scoring fewer than 8.00 fantasy points in eight matchups. His best opportunity (25 combined targets) came in Week 3 (5/73/1) and Week 4 (9/95).
Green Bay gave Doubs a minimal role over his first four games (12/169 on 20 targets) last season, followed by a missed week (team suspension) due to bitching about not getting enough targets. A pair of concussions over the final seven weeks led to three more games on the sidelines.
In the end, Doubs was only playable in four games (3/49/2, 8/94, 3/40/2, and 7/58) with a two-point conversion).
Romeo Doubs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Rankings
Based on his per-game stats over his first 43 games in the NFL, Doubs averaged about four catches for 39.5 yards and 0.35 touchdowns per game (10.05 FPPG). He’s a sneaky player at times, while also being challenging to time. If Doubs was unhappy last year, the same situation could arise in 2025.
As an early backend WR6 in PPR formats, he should outperform his ADP. I view him as a 60/600/5 player, with more upside if given a WR2 role in the Packers’ offense.
Doubs is currently the WR64 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.