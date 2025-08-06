Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders Gets the Nod for Browns' Preseason Opener
Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set to start in the Cleveland Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, marking a sudden shift in an already chaotic quarterback room. Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Wednesday that Sanders will have playing time, along with the newly signed Tyler Huntley.
We'll rest some starters. We'll play Shedeur at QB. We'll get (Tyler Huntley) back up to speed. It's a great opportunity for all of our young players.- Coach, Kevin Stefanski
With veteran quarterback Joe Flacco set to sit out the game and both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel sidelined with hamstring injuries, Sanders is getting his first real NFL action, even though he began camp as Cleveland’s fourth-string QB. Despite this, Stefanski praised Sanders for his attitude and competitive nature, pointing to a meaningful opportunity to showcase his potential.
Sanders, a fifth-round pick from Colorado, fell further than expected in the 2025 NFL draft despite loads of pre-draft buzz. But now, he’ll get reps with a variety of receivers like Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson, and David Njoku. The quarterback rotation will be limited to only him and Huntley, since everyone else is resting or injured, making his time on the field significant.
Why This Moment Matters
It Shakes up the Depth Chart: Starting from fourth on the depth chart, Sanders now has a chance to leapfrog both Gabriel and Pickett if he delivers a strong performance. Nearly every rookie QB fighting for a roster spot needs a moment to stand out, and this is his.
It Limits Risk: The Browns are doing their best to protect their veterans and give them the rest they need. At 40 years old, Flacco won’t take the field this week, so that opens space for Sanders without jeopardizing Cleveland’s starting plans.
It Eases Pressure: With his father, Deion Sanders, only watching from afar at his request, Shedeur has attempted to take on this opportunity quietly and with purpose, ready to prove he belongs.
What This Means for Fantasy Managers
While preseason action doesn’t shift fantasy ADP immediately, this game could be a pivotal moment for any late-round or dynasty managers considering a developmental stash. Suppose Sanders can show that he's capable of making good decisions on the field. In that case, he’ll stay in the conversation, and maybe even push toward roster attention or practice squad consideration if things stay murky.
Bottom line: performance on Friday matters. A standout showing could quickly turn Shedeur from invisible to intriguing. That’s rare for a QB drafted as late as he was.
Final Thoughts
Friday night in Charlotte is more than just a preseason game. It’s a statement. It’s a chance for Shedeur Sanders to silence skeptics and reshape where he sits in Cleveland’s QB room. And if you're a fantasy manager or content creator watching the QBs, you won’t want to blink.