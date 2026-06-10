Rookie Running Backs For Dynasty Managers To Avoid In Fantasy Football In 2026

The running back position offers immense value in fantasy football, especially in dynasty leagues. Managers will often look to draft franchise running backs on their first NFL contract to maximize value and longevity.

In some cases, rookie running backs break out in year one, emerging as top players at the position by the end of the season. Over recent years, backs like Bijan Robinson, Bucky Irving and Jahmyr Gibbs have posted significant fantasy production as rookies.

On the other hand, some rookie backs in smaller roles could struggle to produce early in their respective careers, due to competition for volume among crowded position groups. This will be the case this season for some backs, unfortunately, but doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t pan out over the long term. Let’s look at three backs who will struggle in dynasty leagues in year one.

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders selected former Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. He’s a high-potential prospect with a sturdy frame built for an NFL workload, but will be relegated to a position behind Ashton Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in last year’s draft. Jeanty is entering his second season in a bell cow role, with volume that will only build in his second season. Without tremendous receiving upside, limiting his third-down production, it’s hard to imagine Washington carving out a more significant role than other rookie running backs in his draft range.

Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

Nov 1, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

If we were headed into the 2027 season, Nicholas Singleton would be one of my top breakout picks. The Tennessee Titans backfield tandem of Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard could be drastically shaken up as both players enter the final year of their respective contracts, but as it stands, fifth-round pick Nicholas Singleton could be limited in his rookie campaign. He offers some receiving upside with an efficient downhill play style and should see plenty of reps over his first couple of seasons. But behind Spears and Pollard, we’ll wait on buying stock in Singleton in year one.

Adam Randall, Baltimore Ravens

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson running back Adam Randall (RB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adam Randall is one of the more intriguing running back prospects in his class, going off the board to the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round. Randall made the transition to running back from receiver during his time at Clemson, and boasts a solid 6-foot-3, 232-pound frame, but will see limited touches in his rookie season for obvious reasons. Derrick Henry ranked fourth in the NFL in carries last season, with veteran backup Justice Hill taking most of the work on third down. Randall could take over in his role next season, as he gears up for the final year of his contract extension in 2026, but presents little dynasty upside for the upcoming season.

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