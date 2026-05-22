Titans OTA Running Back Breakdown: Can Nicholas Sinlgeton Factor In as a Rookie?

Leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, almost every mock draft had the Titans selecting running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 4 pick.

That obviously didn't end up happening, and it seems clear the team will roll with veteran Tony Pollard as the starter for one more season. The Titans did draft a running back, though, adding Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round. Tyjae Spears is also still around and should undoubtedly get his fair share of touches.

With OTAs well underway in Nashville, we're going through each position group and finding out everything we need to know here on Titans On SI. Today, let's go through the running back room.

QB Breakdown

Roster Locks

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) kneels in the end zone against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Tony Pollard

As mentioned above, Pollard appears set to start at running back again. The veteran has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last four seasons and is still a solid player. It's not as flashy or game-breaking as having Jeremiyah Love would be, but Pollard is serviceable.

Tyjae Spears

Spears has shown flashes during his time as a Titan of being a starting-caliber running back. Spears is a nice change-of-pace back who's the best pass-catcher the Titans have out of the backfield. For this reason, Spears can be considered a lock. He'll get at least one more season to prove he belongs in the mix.

Nicholas Singleton

Singleton was just picked in the fifth round, so he'll make the team. Singleton's projections vary the most out of any running back on the team. The rookie could either play a very minimal role, or he could just as likely become the starter before the year is up.

On The Bubble

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut (36) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Michael Carter

The Titans will likely keep more than three running backs, and veteran Michael Carter is probably the favorite as of now to claim the final spot. Reason being, Carter's best pro season came under Robert Saleh with the New York Jets back in 2021. Carter most recently started five games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025, and his experience should help him in Nashville.

Julius Chestnut

Chestnut has managed to carve out a decent career for himself since going undrafted in 2022. The running back has survived multiple coaching staffs in Nashville and is lauded for his special teams efforts. This is what will make Chestnut an interesting player to watch this summer. He's not as talented of a runner as Carter, though, which could hurt him.

Kalel Mullings

Not much has been said about Mullings since he was drafted in the sixth round in 2025. The running back only got three carries as a rookie, so he'll likely need a big summer to beat out Carter and Chestnut.

Biggest Question

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Can Nicholas Singleton Contribute as a Rookie?

The biggest question is around Singleton and whether or not he can make an immediate impact. The running back surpassed 1,000 yards twice in college, despite splitting carries. Singleton is a tough downhill runner who's hard to bring down and has good field vision.

It will be interesting to see if Singleton can force his way into the third-down role. The Titans don't have a clear future plan at running back, so everything is there for the taking for the rookie. Singleton did suffer an offseason injury, but was cleared to resume running last month.