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The Top Trending Rookie Focused 2026 Fantasy Football Team Names

A library of the newest trending, corny, unique, and somewhat funny fantasy football team names for the incoming class of 2026 rookies.
Thomas Carelli|
Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; The Nike jersey of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; The Nike jersey of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A bonus to playing fantasy football is the ability to come up with our corny, funny, and punny team names. With the NFL Draft completed, roles are found for new incoming phenoms. With destinations solidified, owners can begin to brainstorm some clever and some ridiculous team names. Who says we cannot have some fun? Here are some top names to consider in 2026.

Team Names

Between Two Fernando's

Mendoza State of Mind

The Mendalorian

Mendoza's in Black

Its Rainin Mendoza

Viva Las Mendoza

Jordyn Tyson Punch Out

Bite Like Tyson

The Prodigal Tyson

Air Jordyn

Saint (St.) Jordyn

Sadiq and Destroy

Heat-Sadiqing Missile

Cooper Troopers

Omarvelous Jets

Coop There It Is

Omar Comin'

I'm Lovin It

Love's Island

Love and Thunder

Love Hurts

Tater-Tots

The Tate Escape

The Price is Right

Price Gouging

The Immaculate Concepcion

KC/DC

Concepcion's Receptions

Boston TD Party

Finding the Denzone

Boston Strong

Training Denzel

Ty Fighters

Got Ya Ty'd Up

Ty Guys

When Life Gives Ya Lemon

Lemon Aid Stand

Stower Surge

The Book of Eli

Stower Power

The Stower Rangers

A-Will to Win

Brazzell Dazzle

The Strib Club

Stay tuned this offseason for more team names to come! While there are many immediately viable fantasy football rookies, many others lie in wait for their big moment. In due time, they may be worthy of a corny fantasy football team name.

We also reminisce on some of the best 2025 rookie team names:

  • Jeanty in a Bottle
  • Good Will Hunter
  • The Hunter Games
  • Shedeur-Shank Redemption
  • One in a McMillan
  • Hampton Inn-Zone
  • Dart Side of the Moon
  • Beast of Burden
  • Golden Grahams
  • Ashton 3:16
  • TreVeyon My Wayward Son

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Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

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