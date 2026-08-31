5 NFL Roster Cuts That Fantasy Football Managers Need to Know

Life comes at you very fast. Unfortunately, many NFL players have recently learned that brutal truth. It is the nature of the game. Only 53 men can make their NFL team's roster. Sometimes, it happens in an unpredictable fashion. Here are the latest roster cuts that genuinely impact the world of fantasy football.

Trey Benson

The Cardinals were forced to waive Benson as he still tries to come back from a 2025 meniscus tear. Given his injury, Benson cleared waivers with the Cardinals, who were able to retain him and place him on their IR. As Benson is the Cardinals' RB4, best case, when healthy, he has zero dynasty value. If you own it, you can drop Benson. If you are willing to hold on to your IR, hope for a midseason trade. That will likely not happen until Benson gets healthy and proves any worth in 2026.

Jaydon Blue

About a year ago, Blue was being touted as a deep sleeper in fantasy football. He was trending towards giving the handcuff role to Javonte Williams, but that value remained dormant. Blue only suited up for five games in his rookie season, carrying the ball 38 times for 129 yards and 1 touchdown. Fast-forward to now: Blue did not make the Cowboys' 53-man roster.

The Cowboys are planning to go with Malik Davis as their handcuff. He is backed up by Phil Mafah. The main issue regarding Blue's removal from the team? His pass protection. As Davis is far better in that avenue, he will see some third-down work. Davis is up to RB56 in my projections, right around Tank Bigsby and Emmett Johnson: two elite handcuffs.

Jaleel McLaughlin

The Broncos had to make a decision amid a crowded running back depth chart. McLaughlin got the bump out of town. The Broncos will run with JK Dobbins as their early-down back, with RJ Harvey to complement in the flat. Rookie Jonah Coleman expects to carve out his own small role. If Coleman either plays better than Dobbins or Dobbins gets hurt (likely...), there is great value. Coleman is among my favorite late-round running backs.

Emari Demercado

The Chiefs signed Demercado this offseason and ultimately decided to send him back out into the world. Emmett Johnson owns the RB2 job and should gain 4-6 rushing attempts per game. Meanwhile, Demercado signed with the Cowboys shortly after his failure to make the Chiefs roster. Demercado will be the Cowboys' RB4 to start the season and of zero value unless he can jump over Mafah for the RB3 job. Even then, Demercado would need an injury to get a meaningful role.

Kaleb Johnson

Johnson has been very underwhelming in his early NFL career. He fell to the bottom of the Steelers' 2025 depth chart, despite having been touted as a high-upside sleeper pick. Enter 2026, the newly coached Steelers still saw nothing. Instead of cutting Johnson, the Packers traded him to the Packers, as they will miss Josh Jacobs indefinitely. Yet, Johnson will be their RB3 and worth zero, both as a limited football player and as someone with no playing time to begin the season.

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