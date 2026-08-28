Updated 2026 Fantasy Football Projections: PRINTABLE Cheat Sheet for Your Draft

I know that the majority of fantasy football leagues will be starting up their drafts this weekend. Friends will convene and aim for the ultimate honor of being league champions come December. In doing so, managers need a big board. They need numbers, and they need advice. No analysis is perfect, but our latest projections as of August 28 have been curated into PRINTABLE Cheat Sheets, as linked at the bottom of this article for PPR, Half-PPR, and Standard formats.

Quarterback Updates

Jaxson Dart has been revised and dropped down to QB12 in our projections. With mild injury concerns and more of a support staff through the air, Dart may not have to scramble quite as much as he did in 2025. He is not the highest of upside picks in the second- and third-tier ranges.

The Falcons will be rolling with Michael Penix Jr. as the starting quarterback. As Tua is on a minuscule contract, it would not surprise me if he never plays a down for the Falcons. Penix Jr. is not a viable option until we see higher-caliber quarterback play.

Fernando Mendoza threw another interception in the preseason. It appears more and more that he needs time sitting on the bench. Kirk Cousins should play at least 40% of the Raiders' games. Neither is a formidable draft pick.

Running Back Updates

I still hate Cam Skattebo in 2026. Nonetheless, the team has downgraded Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the depth chart, so the yardage projection boosts Skattebo by roughly 5 more rushing yards per game. Najee Harris will play in the Giants-Jets preseason game, which may show health ahead of schedule. Harris is up to the RB50ish range and definitely a viable deep sleeper to surpass Skattebo in-season.

Until Josh Jacobs does get suspended, we will not reduce his projection. It is still very much up in the air as to whether the NFL will suspend him. The league generally waits for the court case to play itself out, and a charge being brought down does not quite (yet) constitute grounds for suspension. It is still a huge risk, and I will fade Jacobs until at least the fourth round in 10-team leagues.

Wide Receiver Updates

Malik Nabers is increasingly likely to play in Week 1. He looks great and has risen to WR17, accounting for a ramp-up to full form. He can definitely be drafted above ADP, up to WR12, in my estimation. As good as Nabers is, the Giants are still a mediocre unit.

Antonio Williams is really lingering on the Commanders' depth chart. Oftentimes, if a rookie is set to burst onto the scene, he will have hype sounding the streets. Williams does not have much of that going on. In turn, Stefon Diggs gets a boost up to WR40 range.

De'Zhaun Stribling appears locked in as the 49ers' No. 2 wide receiver, having sat out their final preseason game — a telltale sign that Shanahan is preserving his starters, of whom Stribling is one. He is in the WR50-55 range.

Tight End Updates

Isaiah Likely gets a boost to TE1 status in fantasy football. He is eating up Giants camp and is listed as a "favorite" of Jaxson Dart.

TE Isaiah Likely was “far and away” Jaxson Dart’s favorite target in 11-on-11s, per @DDuggan21



44 - Isaiah Likely

18 - Darnell Mooney

17 - Calvin Austin (injured)

17 - Theo Johnson

15 - Malachi Fields pic.twitter.com/IYiiHDp3br — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 28, 2026

The trade for Kayshon Boutte has dropped Dalton Schultz back. He rose to TE10 amid Jayden Higgins' injury. Schultz falls back outside of TE1 range. He is a low-upside pick as a low-yards-per-catch player.

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